"Targeting MZ's 'Collecting Desire and Fandom'"... Card Industry Engages in Fierce Competition for Character Plates

Cards featuring popular character, webtoon, and game IPs are on the rise.
The primary objective is to target specific demographics, such as the MZ generation, by combining them with customized benefits. There is also the advantage of effectively capturing fandoms.
In particular, given the decline in physical card usage, these cards are considered suitable for marketing that stimulates the desire to collect, thereby encouraging new issuances. Accordingly, credit card companies are actively utilizing character cards as a marketing tool due to their differentiation potential, even if it means incurring licensing costs.
◇ Two 'Catch! Teenieping' design cards. Photo courtesy of KB Kookmin Card KB Kookmin Card has newly introduced two design cards featuring 'Catch! Teenieping,' a representative content IP from SAMG Entertainment.
The design of the 'KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card' captures the anticipation of travel and special moments with the concept of a trip taken with the weather fairy Tiniping, while the 'KB Star Teens Card' expresses a bright and friendly atmosphere based on the theme of special moments in daily life with Tiniping, resulting in a design that resonates with adolescent customers. ◇ 'Nexon Hyundai Card Edition 2 Nexon Pack'.
Photo courtesy of Hyundai Card Hyundai Card has released a limited edition plate for the 'Nexon Hyundai Card Edition 2 Nexon Pack'. It was created based on the motif of the online action game 'Dungeon & Fighter', developed by Neople and serviced by Nexon.
They are available for issuance until September 17, and a promotion is being held to commemorate the launch of the limited edition plates. If you reach a spending amount of 50,000 won, you will receive 50,000 'Nexon Hyundai Card Points 2.
' Furthermore, if you make an additional payment of 250,000 won for a total of 300,000 won and clear appropriate-level dungeons 10 times, you can receive 150,000 points and items worth 100,000 won. The items provided are the Ancient Golden Amplification Scroll, 100% +10 Equipment Amplification Ticket, Unexchangeable Clone Rare Avatar Full Set Box, Account-bound Brilliant Emblem Full Set Box, and Account-bound Premium Platinum Emblem Selection Box.
◇ Sanrio Characters Hangyodong T-money Card. Photo courtesy of T-money T-money recently launched the 'Sanrio Characters Hangyodong T-money Card' in collaboration with Sanrio's character, Hangyodong.
An L-shaped card holder is included in the set.
An industry insider stated, "As credit card companies focus not only on competing for benefits but also on brand experience, character design marketing that strengthens emotional bonds with customers and enhances brand loyalty is gaining more attention.
" Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.