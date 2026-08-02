"Targeting MZ's 'Collecting Desire and Fandom'"... Card Industry Engages in Fierce Competition for Character Plates

Cards featuring popular character, webtoon, and game IPs are on the rise.

The primary objective is to target specific demographics, such as the MZ generation, by combining them with customized benefits. There is also the advantage of effectively capturing fandoms.

In particular, given the decline in physical card usage, these cards are considered suitable for marketing that stimulates the desire to collect, thereby encouraging new issuances. Accordingly, credit card companies are actively utilizing character cards as a marketing tool due to their differentiation potential, even if it means incurring licensing costs.

◇ Two 'Catch! Teenieping' design cards. Photo courtesy of KB Kookmin Card KB Kookmin Card has newly introduced two design cards featuring 'Catch! Teenieping,' a representative content IP from SAMG Entertainment.

These designs are applied to the 'KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card' and 'KB Star Teens Card. ' While maintaining existing card services and benefits, 'Catch! Collectible value has been enhanced by adding stylish card

The design of the 'KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card' captures the anticipation of travel and special moments with the concept of a trip taken with the weather fairy Tiniping, while the 'KB Star Teens Card' expresses a bright and friendly atmosphere based on the theme of special moments in daily life with Tiniping, resulting in a design that resonates with adolescent customers. ◇ 'Nexon Hyundai Card Edition 2 Nexon Pack'.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Card Hyundai Card has released a limited edition plate for the 'Nexon Hyundai Card Edition 2 Nexon Pack'. It was created based on the motif of the online action game 'Dungeon & Fighter', developed by Neople and serviced by Nexon.

First released in 2005, Dungeon & Fighter boasts a long-standing fanbase. There are a total of two types of limited edition plates: 'Cozy,' which reinterprets the character 'Michaela,' the 10th Apostle of Dungeon &

They are available for issuance until September 17, and a promotion is being held to commemorate the launch of the limited edition plates. If you reach a spending amount of 50,000 won, you will receive 50,000 'Nexon Hyundai Card Points 2.

' Furthermore, if you make an additional payment of 250,000 won for a total of 300,000 won and clear appropriate-level dungeons 10 times, you can receive 150,000 points and items worth 100,000 won. The items provided are the Ancient Golden Amplification Scroll, 100% +10 Equipment Amplification Ticket, Unexchangeable Clone Rare Avatar Full Set Box, Account-bound Brilliant Emblem Full Set Box, and Account-bound Premium Platinum Emblem Selection Box.

◇ Sanrio Characters Hangyodong T-money Card. Photo courtesy of T-money T-money recently launched the 'Sanrio Characters Hangyodong T-money Card' in collaboration with Sanrio's character, Hangyodong.

Hangyodong is garnering attention for its warm sensibility and unique charm, having recently ranked 3rd in Korea at the 2026 Sanrio Character Awards. This card is available at GS25 and 7-Eleven with channel-specific

An L-shaped card holder is included in the set.

An industry insider stated, "As credit card companies focus not only on competing for benefits but also on brand experience, character design marketing that strengthens emotional bonds with customers and enhances brand loyalty is gaining more attention.

" Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.