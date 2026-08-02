Lotte Mart Opens 17th Store in Vietnam, Bac Giang Branch, Featuring More Than 1,300 K-Food Items and K-Beauty Products

Exterior view of Lotte Mart Bac Giang branch. Photo courtesy of Lotte Mart.

Lotte Mart, which has designated Vietnam as a key country in its global growth strategy and is concentrating its capabilities there, is moving ahead with a full-scale expansion in the northern region.

Lotte Mart, which has built its store network mainly in southern Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, has operated two stores in Hanoi in the north. On July 30, it opened its 17th local store in northern Vietnam, the Bac Giang branch, in Bac Giang City. The move marks a strategic push to expand its northern business and extend its store openings beyond central Hanoi to major surrounding cities. The openings of the Tay Ninh branch and the Bac Giang branch in July were Lotte Mart's first new store launches in Vietnam in three years.

Bac Giang is one of Vietnam's leading industrial cities and has posted one of the country's strongest economic growth rates in recent years. With industrial park development and the entry of global manufacturers, its industrial base centered on IT and electronics manufacturing has expanded rapidly, drawing in young workers and families.

Accordingly, Lotte Mart designed the Bac Giang branch as a neighborhood-oriented store tailored to the daily lives of a young industrial city. The first-floor shopping area is a mid-sized store with about 1,940 square meters of sales space, or roughly 580 pyeong, and applies a grocery-focused model in which about 89% of the products are food items. At the entrance, carefully selected fresh foods are displayed prominently, centered on Lotte Mart's own fresh food brand, FRESH 365.

The prepared-food specialty section, Yorihada Kitchen, has expanded lunchbox offerings for industrial park workers and also sells popular street foods such as local chicken dishes for families visiting nearby plazas. It presents a balanced mix of meal options and snack-style foods, including K-Deli, Japanese dishes, and Vietnamese local cuisine. The company's bakery brand, Pungmiso, has set up a 14-meter display and offers more than 100 products, comparable to a large-format store. The Zero & Health Zone sells more than 300 health-oriented products, including zero-sugar and low-sugar items. The 9-meter-long Kids Street focuses on more than 470 products for children, including snacks, chocolate, candy, and toys, improving shopping convenience for customers with children. In addition, the store has dedicated sections for dim sum and dumplings, as well as chilled coffee and tea, which are in high demand in Vietnam, creating a product curation closely aligned with local food culture.

The K-food lineup includes more than 1,300 items. Separate sections for Korean instant noodles and kimchi further strengthen the specialty presentation of flagship product categories, while a Lotte Zone has also been created to showcase the capabilities of affiliates such as Lotte Mart private-label products and Lotte Wellfood snacks.

In household goods, the store has introduced an experimental ALL PB strategy that fills some categories exclusively with private-label products. The Bac Giang branch stocks key daily necessities such as towels, disposable goods, and cleaning supplies only with Lotte Mart private-label items that offer competitive prices and quality.

The H&B store is pursuing a two-track strategy built around value for money and K-beauty. Near the checkout counters, it has set up a fixed-price zone with three price points ranging from 99,000 dong to 199,000 dong, offering more than 60 beauty products. It is also responding to trend-driven demand from younger customers with K-beauty products that include well-known brands such as Son & Park and MADECA21. On the second floor, a total of 16 tenants will operate, covering food and beverages as well as cultural and kids' content.

Cha Woo-Chul, CEO of Lotte Mart and Super, said, "The Bac Giang branch is a strategic base that responds to distribution demand in Vietnam's emerging industrial cities, built on Lotte Mart's accumulated grocery expertise." He added, "By operating a customized store that carefully reflects local customers' lifestyles and consumption needs, we will establish it as a representative shopping destination in Bac Giang City."

Meanwhile, Lotte Group is expanding its presence in Vietnam far beyond retail and food, moving into mega mixed-use shopping malls, smart city development, and the financial and startup ecosystems. Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin also visited Vietnam in April to review issues related to the group's global business.

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.