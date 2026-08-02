Seven Weeks to Go Until the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games: Support Events and Promotions for National Team Athletes Surge

The opening of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is drawing near.

Ahead of the event, which opens on Sept. 19, a series of events and related promotions are being held to cheer on the national teams training in the summer heat.

◇ Hyundai Department Store Mokdong branch pop-up store, "Our Time Will Burn Hot Again." Photo courtesy of Hyundai Department Store

Hyundai Department Store, together with the Korea Basketball Association, is running a pop-up store titled "Our Time Will Burn Hot Again" at Botanic House on the seventh floor of its Mokdong branch through the 9th.

It is unveiling the official uniforms of the Korean national basketball team offline for the first time and selling a range of cheering goods, including towels, postcard sets and mufflers. On the 2nd, the women's national basketball team and the men's 3x3 squad will visit for a fan autograph session, while interactive programs such as customer shooting contests will also be offered.

◇ Baedal Minjok sets up a booth at the Jincheon National Training Center ahead of the Asian Games D-50 to boost athletes' morale. Photo courtesy of Baedal Minjok

Baedal Minjok, known as Baemin, visited the National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, and held a cheering event.

On the 30th of last month, the company set up a booth at the center and provided the national team with drinks such as Americano and sparkling water, along with signature snacks from Baemin B Mart's private brand, Baemin Easy, including Choco Ring, popcorn and shrimp chips. It also held a prize event and gave away Baemin gift cards and Baemin merchandise. More than 1,000 people, including national team athletes and staff, took part in the event and shared a rare moment of fun and laughter amid intense training. Yoon Seok-jun, head of brand communication strategy at Woowa Brothers, said, "We prepared this event to offer a small boost to the athletes who will represent Korea at the Asian Games this fall." He added, "We will cheer them on wholeheartedly so they can show the skills they have honed without injury."

◇ CERAGEM health care products installed in the weightlifting hall at the Jincheon National Training Center. Photo courtesy of CERAGEM

CERAGEM recently donated health care appliances to the weightlifting hall at the Jincheon National Training Center to help the national weightlifting team improve performance and manage their condition.

Weightlifting is known as a sport that puts considerable strain on the spine, as athletes must lift and hold heavy barbells weighing around 200 kilograms, with the men's bar alone reaching 20 kilograms, above their heads using core muscles and other strength.

Through this support, CERAGEM created the Ceragem Champions Recovery Lounge in the weightlifting hall at the Jincheon National Training Center, equipped with the Ceragem Master V7 spinal care device and the premium Pauze M6 massage chair. A CERAGEM official said, "Because the sport often places stress on the spine and lower back, we hope CERAGEM's health care products will help weightlifters with spinal care, muscle relaxation and recovery after training."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.