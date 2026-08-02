Chairman Chung Eui-sun Inspects Ioniq 3 Mass Production in Türkiye, Targets Europe’s Small EV Market

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, inspected the production site in Türkiye ahead of mass production of the Ioniq 3, a strategic small electric vehicle for Europe.

According to Hyundai Motor Group on the 2nd, Chung visited Hyundai Motor Company's plant in Izmit, Türkiye, on the 30th of last month local time. He toured the Ioniq 3 production line and discussed local production and sales strategies.

The Ioniq 3 is Hyundai Motor Company's first B-segment EV for the European market. Mass production will begin at the Türkiye plant in mid-month, and the model will be rolled out sequentially across Europe in the second half of the year. Hyundai Motor Company aims to sell more than 40,000 units annually starting next year.

The Türkiye plant built the Ioniq 3 production line last year and has been carrying out trial production since May. Chung reviewed preparations for mass production, from body manufacturing to the final assembly process, and called for early quality assurance.

“From the very start of mass production, we must put quality first and strengthen market competitiveness with a level of completion that exceeds customer expectations,” Chung said. “In particular, we must ensure that the vehicle is recognized as the best in Europe in terms of safety.”

He then visited Hyundai Mobis Company Limited's Battery System Assembly (BSA) plant and inspected the production process for the battery system installed in the Ioniq 3.

The Ioniq 3 is the latest model in Hyundai Motor Company's dedicated Ioniq EV brand. It was developed as a compact hatchback tailored to Europe’s roads and driving conditions. The model features an aero hatch design that balances aerodynamic efficiency and interior space, along with the Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

It is the first Hyundai Motor Company model sold in Europe to be equipped with the next-generation infotainment system, Pleos Connect, as well as Hyundai SmartSense, the advanced driver-assistance system.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Company has expanded its European EV lineup through models such as the Hyundai Inster, Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and IONIQ 9. With the addition of the Ioniq 3, the company plans to target the B-segment market, which has a relatively broad demand base.

The B-segment accounts for about 15% of total vehicle demand in Europe. The share of EVs in this market is expected to rise from about 14% now to 33% in 2030 and 65% in 2035. European automakers, including Volkswagen, are also expanding the launch of small EVs.

The Türkiye plant that will produce the Ioniq 3 is Hyundai Motor Company's oldest overseas production base, having started operations in 1997. It has produced models including the Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Grace, Hyundai Starex, Matrix and i10, and currently mass-produces the i20 and Bayon.

Its annual production capacity is about 200,000 units, and cumulative output stands at roughly 3.4 million vehicles. The Ioniq 3 will be the first EV produced at the plant, and Hyundai Motor Company plans to gradually expand local EV production in the future.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Chung told local employees, “Building on the achievements of the past 30 years, we must change the way we work to match the changes of a new era so that we can grow further.” He also urged innovation and stronger competitiveness across production, quality and sales.

Hyundai Motor Company sold 67,120 vehicles in the Türkiye market last year, up 6.7% from a year earlier. Sales in the first half of this year also rose 2.3% year on year to 31,630 units.

Along with local production investment, Hyundai Motor Group is also carrying out scholarship, education and disaster recovery projects. Since 2022, it has awarded scholarships to 400 university and high school students each year, bringing cumulative support to 1.2 million euros.

During the 2023 Türkiye-Syria earthquake, the group provided $2 million in recovery donations and 800,000 euros worth of relief equipment and daily necessities. It also carried out renovation work on aging facilities at Korea Park in Ankara and built the House of Friendship, a traditional Korean octagonal pavilion.

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.