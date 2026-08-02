Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Donate Patrol EVs to Chile's 'Korean Street'

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia donate patrol cars to Korean Street in Chile. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia will donate two electric vehicles to the local Korean Association in Chile to support nighttime patrols on 'Korean Street' in Santiago, the country's capital.

Hyundai Motor Group said on the 2nd that it will deliver one Hyundai Ioniq 5 and one Kia EV5 to the Korean Association in Chile. The donated vehicles will be used for nighttime patrols and public safety activities in and around Korean Street.

The area, which is packed with Korean restaurants and shops, draws many local visitors every weekend as Korean culture continues to spread. Thanks to efforts by the Korean community, its official name was designated as 'Korean Street' on the 14th of last month, and visitor numbers are expected to rise further.

The Korean Association in Chile had been operating nighttime patrols by hiring a private security company with donations from the Korean community. However, it was recently reported that local merchants have stepped in to carry out the patrols themselves after the association struggled to secure operating funds.

After hearing about the situation, Hyundai Motor Group decided to provide patrol vehicles. By supplying electric vehicles with relatively low maintenance costs, the group aims to reduce gaps in nighttime security and help the association maintain stable patrol operations.

The donation also extends Hyundai Motor Group's long-running social contribution efforts in Chile. The group has focused on areas needed by local communities, including disaster relief, environmental improvement, and training automotive maintenance workers.

When a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck Chile in 2010, the group donated $200,000 to help with recovery and support disaster victims. Hyundai Mobis Company Limited also assisted recovery efforts by offering mobile repair services for damaged vehicles and discounting parts prices.

The group later expanded its support to environmental and educational projects. From 2016 to 2018, Hyundai Motor Company carried out environmental improvement and child education programs in the Valparaíso region, and converted two Hyundai Mighty medium trucks into recycling collection vehicles for donation to local governments.

From 2019 to 2023, it focused on training specialists in automotive maintenance. It supported educational programs so local students could complete pre-degree courses in auto repair, while also improving training facilities and classrooms.

In 2023, Kia renovated aging parks and welfare facilities in downtown Santiago into eco-friendly spaces. It installed EV chargers, tennis courts, a mini golf course, outdoor benches made from recycled materials, and solar-powered mobile phone chargers for local residents to use.

Moon Ji-yeon, reporter

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.