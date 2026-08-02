Shinsegae Casa Launches Customer Appreciation Promotion for 5th Anniversary

Shinsegae Casa said on the 2nd that it will hold a customer appreciation promotion to mark its 5th anniversary, offering discounts of up to 50%. The promotion will run through August 17, with Casamia, Materasso and JAJU taking part. Shinsegae Casa joined Shinsegae Group in 2018 and changed its name from Casamia to Shinsegae Casa in 2021.

According to Shinsegae Casa on the 2nd, Casamia will offer discounts of up to 50% on popular furniture items, including its best-selling Campo sofa, as well as sofas, dining tables and beds. The Campo Luxe sofa will be discounted by 15%, and customers who buy the Campo Goose 50 will receive a head cushion. Customers who purchase a bed frame and mattress together can also get discounts of up to 30%. Materasso will offer up to 20% off its flagship Forest Collection mattresses and up to 25% off its premium Heritage Collection. Some bed frames will be discounted by as much as 50%, with additional savings available when purchased with a mattress. From August 3 to August 7, JAJU will run its 'One-Day Special Deal Relay,' offering discounts of up to 50% on five popular products each day.

On Casamia's online store, the company will also offer discount coupon packs and a cashback event that gives customers up to 300,000 points depending on their purchase amount. In addition, customers who spend at least 50,000 won at offline stores or on the online store will be entered into a drawing for prizes for a total of 500 winners. The five first-place winners will receive a full refund of their purchase amount in points, up to 1 million points.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.