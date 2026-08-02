SK Telecom Strengthens Runner-Focused Benefits with Garmin and Shokz, Expands Runmate Program

SK Telecom is rolling out tailored programs for customers who enjoy running and stepping up its benefits.

According to SK Telecom on the 2nd, the company will expand its 'Runmate' program by introducing products from global wearable brands Garmin and Shokz and by offering opportunities to take part in marathons, among other benefits aimed at runner customers.

SK Telecom is also unveiling Garmin's GPS smartwatches, the 'Forerunner 70' and 'Forerunner 265,' along with Shokz's bone-conduction earphones, the 'OpenRun Pro 2.' The Forerunner 70 is sold exclusively in Korea by SK Telecom through a partnership with Garmin, making it the only domestic mobile carrier to offer the product. The new devices are included in the 'smart device installment discount' program, which is available to customers on the 'Best Max,' 'Best Pro,' 'Best 109,' and 'Direct 5G 76' plans. Subscribers to the Best Max plan can receive installment discounts of up to 24,000 won per month.

SK Telecom will also serve as the main sponsor of the '2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju,' which will be held in September in Gyeongju. Customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8, or Flip 8 from SK Telecom can enter the event by August 31. A total of 1,000 winners, with two tickets per person, will receive race entry passes through a lottery. The 2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju will be held under the 'Sunset Run' concept, with participants running through historic and cultural sites. In addition to the existing 10-kilometer course, a half-marathon course has been added this year. After the run, participants can also enjoy a performance featuring cast members from 'Infinite Challenge' and artists. SK Telecom has consistently offered a range of benefits and experiences for customers who enjoy running. Earlier this year, it gave customers a chance to win tickets to 'Pokémon Run Seoul 2026' and 'Chuncheon Marathon 2026' through a lottery. The Garmin and Shokz products introduced this time, along with the 'Mudo Run' entry ticket event, were also designed to provide runner customers with a differentiated experience.

SK Telecom plans to continue expanding its offerings for runners by grouping products and benefits under the 'Runmate' program. It also intends to increase partnerships with running-focused brands and introduce products and services that support runners' training experiences.

Yoon Jae-woong, head of SK Telecom's Product & Brand Division, said, "We prepared new products and benefits so that customers who enjoy running can more conveniently purchase the wearable devices they need and enjoy a variety of running experiences." He added, "We will continue working to provide runner customers with differentiated experiences."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.