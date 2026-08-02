LG Electronics Takes Top Spot in Jeju Heat Pump Supply Project, "Leading the Pace of Korea's Decarbonization Transition"

LG Electronics is taking the lead in the domestic heating electrification market by securing the largest share of the government's "2026 Jeju Heat Pump Supply Project for Everyday Life." On July 31, LG Electronics also held the "official unveiling ceremony for the first heat pump supply project plaque" at a single-family home in Jeju City together with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

According to LG Electronics on the 2nd, it was selected as the top contractor in this year's Jeju heat pump supply project, taking charge of installations for 450 of the total 1,042 households. At the site, an air-source "LG Therma V heat pump boiler" was installed. LG Electronics said the Therma V heat pump boiler produces four to five times more thermal energy than the electricity it consumes, cutting energy costs by 40% to 60% compared with conventional fossil-fuel boilers. It also noted that the system can use existing hot-water pipes, improving installation convenience.

LG Electronics has been running its global heat pump business since 2008 and is expanding supply mainly in the European market. More recently, it won an excellence award for its residential heat pump product at the HVAC exhibition "MCE 2026" held in Italy, and it is also expanding its business in Southern Europe, including France and Spain, as well as in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Lee Jaesung, head of LG Electronics' ES Business Division, said, "Based on the technological capabilities and business experience we have built up in global markets, we will lead Korea's decarbonization transition and the spread of heating electrification."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.