Risonare Atami by Hoshino Resorts to Operate 'Kankan Beer Garden'

Risonare Atami by Hoshino Resorts said on the 2nd that it will launch a summer-only event called the 'Kankan Beer Garden.'

According to Risonare Atami, the experiential event will run through the end of August at the top-floor Sora no Beach Books&Cafe, where visitors can enjoy combinations of 100 kinds of canned food and 20 kinds of craft canned beer. The event was designed so guests can enjoy local specialty canned foods and craft beer together in a space overlooking Sagami Bay and downtown Atami. Visitors can choose from a variety of canned items produced in Shizuoka, including tuna, seafood and oden, and find combinations that suit their tastes.

This year, the venue will also introduce a new 'Original Plate.' Visitors can choose one of five canned items, including tuna, sakura shrimp and shirasu, and then create their own menu by pairing it with ingredients such as citrus and herbs, along with three sauces including wasabi mayonnaise.

A total of 20 kinds of beer will be offered, including Risonare Atami's original canned beer developed in collaboration with FUJIYAMA HUNTER'S BEER, a craft brewery in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka. By combining 100 kinds of canned food with 20 kinds of beer, guests can enjoy up to 2,000 possible pairings. The Kankan Beer Garden is open to overnight guests, and admission is free.

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.