Samsung Electronics Launches Public Demonstration of 'EHS All-in-One' in Jeju, Targets Heat Pump Heating and Cooling Market

◇ A commemorative photo is being taken at the installation site of 'EHS All-in-One,' a project jointly carried out by Samsung Electronics, Jeju Island, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and the Korea

Samsung Electronics is stepping up efforts to expand the domestic market for electrified heating by unveiling a demonstration site in Jeju for its next-generation heat pump heating and cooling solution, 'EHS All-in-One.'

According to Samsung Electronics on the 2nd, the company showcased 'EHS All-in-One' at a demonstration site set up in Donam-dong, Jeju, on the 31st of last month, with government and local officials in attendance. 'EHS All-in-One' is an integrated heating and cooling solution that combines cooling functions with the heating and hot-water features of a conventional heat pump boiler. In the past, air conditioners and boilers had to be installed separately, but a single outdoor unit can now provide year-round heating and cooling, reducing installation space and improving energy efficiency.

Samsung Electronics is expanding its demonstrations from apartment complexes to single-family homes as it verifies heat pump technologies suited to domestic housing conditions. The data collected during the demonstration process will be used as foundational material for expanding the adoption of heat pumps in South Korea. Having built experience in the heat pump business in the European market, Samsung Electronics plans to increase product supply in line with growing domestic demand for high-efficiency heating and cooling.

Kim Cheol-ki, head of Samsung Electronics' DA Division, said, "EHS All-in-One is a four-season HVAC solution that provides integrated heating, hot water, and cooling." He added, "Based on technology proven in the European market, we will accelerate the expansion of heat pump adoption in South Korea."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.