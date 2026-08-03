"Do You Know My Husband Has HIV?" Woman Sends Medication to His Affair Partner as a Warning

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In Thailand, a woman has drawn attention after reportedly sending her husband’s HIV medication directly to his affair partner to warn her of the infection risk.

According to Thai media outlets, including Khaosod News, lawyer Anuson recently shared the story of a female client identified as A on his social networking service.

Along with photos of medication used to treat HIV infection, she claimed that she sent the drugs to a woman in her 20s, identified as B, whom her husband was seeing.

According to the lawyer, after learning of her husband’s affair, A asked whether he had used a condom during sex with B. He reportedly replied, "The other woman did not want to."

The wife suspects that her husband continued the relationship without telling B that he was living with HIV. However, those claims have not been confirmed or verified by a court.

Lawyer Anuson said it has not been confirmed whether B knew about the man’s health condition. He added that client A plans to file for divorce formally on the 4th of next month.

The identities of all parties involved in the case have not been disclosed.

Once the case became known, it sparked a wide range of reactions on Thai social media. Some users questioned whether the story was true, while others said it was unlikely that a practicing lawyer would risk his reputation by spreading false information.

Some also criticized the lawyer for mocking people living with HIV. In response, Anuson explained, "The criticism is not aimed at people with HIV, but at the act of deceiving a spouse and having an affair." He added, "I introduced this case as a warning about the risks of infidelity and the responsibility that comes with it."

Under the Thai Criminal Code, a person may face criminal punishment if they intentionally transmit an infectious disease to another person and cause physical or mental harm.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.