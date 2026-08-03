Heat-Related Illness: The More You Endure It, the More Dangerous It Becomes... It Can Threaten Life in an Instant

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As intense heat continues across the country, there have been a growing number of deaths from heat-related illnesses.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCHQ) under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on the 2nd, 96 people were reported to have suffered heat-related illnesses the previous day.

As a result, the total number of heat-related illness cases reported to the Heat-Related Illness Emergency Room Surveillance System this year rose to 1,889 from May 15 through the previous day, while cumulative deaths reached 14. Heat-related illness is often thought of as nothing more than feeling overheated, but if symptoms are endured or the body remains exposed to heat without proper action, it can become life-threatening, so special caution is needed.

Heat-related illness is an acute condition caused by exposure to excessive heat. Major examples include heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps. According to the KDCA's Heat-Related Illness Emergency Room Surveillance System, 4,460 people suffered heat-related illness in 2025, about 20% more than the 3,704 cases in 2024. As the heat wave drags on and intensifies, the health damage caused by heat-related illness is also increasing, making it important to respond quickly from the early stages rather than trying to endure the symptoms.

With help from Kim Jeong-yun, head of the regional emergency medical center at Korea University Guro Hospital, we have summarized the symptoms of heat-related illness and the proper ways to respond.

◇Heat-related illness becomes more dangerous the more you endure it... Heat stroke is the deadliest

Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the hypothalamus, the body's temperature-control center, breaks down. It is marked by a body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius and altered consciousness. Symptoms may include a rapid pulse, low blood pressure, severe headache, chills and confusion. In severe cases, it can lead to multiple organ failure and death, making it the most fatal form of heat-related illness.

Heat-related illness often begins with relatively mild symptoms such as headache, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps and extreme fatigue. For that reason, people may dismiss it as simple overheating or try to push through the symptoms until they finish what they are doing. But if they remain in a hot environment, the body's temperature-regulation system can fail, causing heat exhaustion to worsen into heat stroke. That can lead to altered consciousness, seizures and organ damage, putting life at risk.

If symptoms appear, do not keep pushing yourself. Move to a cool place immediately, loosen your clothes and cool your body down. If the person is fully conscious, drinking water or an electrolyte drink in small amounts can help. But if consciousness becomes clouded, the body temperature is high, or speech and behavior seem unusual, heat stroke should be suspected. In that case, do not force the person to drink water. Call 119 immediately and seek prompt treatment.

◇The basics of preventing heat-related illness are 'water, shade and rest'... Prepare before you feel thirsty

Heat exhaustion occurs due to dehydration and electrolyte loss from heavy sweating, and it can cause fatigue, dizziness, nausea and low blood pressure. Heat cramps are caused by abnormal muscle contractions resulting from salt loss in the body, and cramps usually appear in the arms, legs or abdominal muscles.

If these symptoms appear, stop activity immediately, rest in a cool place and drink fluids containing electrolytes to aid recovery. If heat cramps occur, gently massaging or stretching the affected muscles can help relieve the symptoms.

However, even these mild heat-related illnesses can progress to heat stroke if left untreated. If symptoms last more than an hour or do not improve, you should visit a medical facility for treatment. In particular, high-risk groups such as older adults, people with chronic illnesses and infants and young children can deteriorate even from mild symptoms, so early response is crucial.

To prevent heat-related illness, drink water frequently before you feel thirsty and reduce outdoor activities and work during the hottest hours of the day. When going outside, it is best to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and block the sun with a hat or parasol. If you must be outdoors, take enough breaks in cool places and check yourself often for warning signs such as headache, dizziness or nausea.

Heat-related illness can occur not only outdoors but also indoors if cooling and ventilation are insufficient. During prolonged heat waves, air conditioners and fans should be used properly to keep indoor temperatures from rising too high. Older adults, children and people with chronic illnesses need especially careful attention from family members and those around them because their ability to regulate body temperature is weaker and their risk of dehydration is higher. If symptoms appear, move to a cool place immediately and cool the body down. If symptoms continue even after rest and hydration, or if consciousness becomes clouded, seek medical care without delay.

Kim Jeong-yun emphasized, "Heat-related illness can be prevented, but if you dismiss the symptoms and try to endure them, they can worsen quickly," adding, "On hot days, it is most important to check your condition often and get out of the heat immediately if you feel any unusual symptoms."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jeong-yun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.