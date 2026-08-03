Hidden Needle in Bus Seat Injures Woman in Her 20s

Evidence similar to the needle used in the attack. Photo courtesy of HK01.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Hong Kong, a woman in her 20s was injured after being pricked in the buttocks by a needle hidden in a city bus seat.

Police have arrested a woman in her 50s as a suspect and launched an investigation.

According to Hong Kong media outlet HK01, around 2 p.m. on July 23, a 29-year-old female passenger boarded a bus and felt pain in her buttocks as soon as she sat down. When she checked, she found a needle stuck in the seat.

The victim immediately informed the bus driver, who stopped the vehicle in a safe location and called the police. She was taken to a hospital and received treatment.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from inside and around the bus and arrested the woman in her 50s.

During a search of her home, officers found several needles similar to those believed to have been used in the incident, along with clothing thought to have been worn during the attack. Police are now investigating the exact circumstances based on the seized items.

The arrested woman was reportedly a regular passenger on the route. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the attack targeted the bus company or a specific person, or whether there was another motive.

On July 24, the day after the incident, a similar needle was found in another bus seat. Passengers discovered it and alerted the driver, but no injuries were reported in that case. Police are investigating possible links between the two incidents, as well as the possibility of additional attacks.

The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) urged the public to check bus seats before sitting down when using public transportation, and to immediately report any suspicious objects such as needles to the driver or police.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.