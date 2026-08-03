Record Heatwave Drives Surge in Heat-Related Illnesses as Electrolyte Drinks See Rapid Growth

As record-breaking heatwaves continue day after day due to climate change, cases of heat-related illness are rising sharply.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), a total of 2,025 heat-related illness patients had been reported to the emergency room heat illness surveillance system as of Aug. 2 this year, while the death toll stood at 16.

Heat-related illness is an acute condition caused by heat, and the most common types are heatstroke and heat exhaustion. In the case of heatstroke, the body’s temperature-regulating center stops functioning, causing body temperature to soar rapidly above 40 degrees Celsius and triggering central nervous system abnormalities. Heat exhaustion occurs when excessive sweating prevents the body from receiving enough water and salt. Prolonged exposure to hot environments can cause headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, fatigue and reduced consciousness, and if left untreated, it can become life-threatening. If symptoms appear, people should quickly drink fluids and move to a cool place.

However, in extreme heat, both water and electrolytes are lost through sweat, so drinking only water can disrupt the balance of electrolytes in the blood. In such cases, electrolyte drinks or supplements may help.

Electrolytes are substances such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium that regulate fluid balance, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. When heavy sweating causes a major electrolyte shortage, problems can arise in signal transmission and muscle function, leading to symptoms such as muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness and hyponatremia. Electrolyte drinks are formulated by combining electrolytes and sugars in a way that resembles the composition of body fluids, including blood and tissue fluid, so they can quickly replenish water and electrolytes lost through sweating or dehydration. The 2% to 8% sugar concentration in these drinks also helps maximize the speed of water absorption. In addition, when people sweat heavily during intense exercise or fever and then drink large amounts of plain water at once, sodium levels in the blood can drop, causing dizziness or vomiting due to hyponatremia. Electrolyte drinks can help prevent that as well.

As climate change lengthens summers and the global population of runners and other sports participants grows, demand for electrolyte supplements and electrolyte drinks is also increasing.

According to global market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the worldwide electrolyte drink market is projected to grow at a strong compound annual rate of 8.41%, from $39.93 billion in 2025 to $82.12 billion in 2034.

In South Korea, Embrain’s analysis of electrolyte drink purchase data over the past three years showed that the estimated value of related product purchases from July last year to June this year reached 204.8 billion won, up about 7% from a year earlier. The company said the rise was also driven by the spread of the “wellness hydration” trend, which reflects consumers’ growing desire to manage body hydration in a healthier way in daily life.

As a result, companies in the sector are rolling out new products one after another. In line with the sugar-free and low-calorie trend, products that minimize sugar content and significantly cut calories are becoming mainstream. Portable formats such as water mixes that can be stirred directly into water, small candies and small cans are also expanding.

◇Newcare Sposix Electrolyte Water Mix Peach Flavor. Photo courtesy of Daesang Wellife

Daesang Wellife’s sports nutrition brand Newcare Sposix recently launched “Newcare Sposix Electrolyte Water Mix Peach Flavor,” a powdered water mix designed to replenish both water and electrolytes that are easily lost through sweat. The product uses a hypotonic formulation with a lower concentration than the body’s osmotic pressure, and it combines L-glutamine and L-alanine to support water absorption in the body. It also contains four electrolytes — sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium — blended in amounts similar to those found in sweat, allowing users to replenish electrolytes after exercise in one step. With just 9 kcal per stick pack (3 g), low sugar and no caffeine, it is designed to reduce the burden on consumers. It can be easily mixed into 400 mL of water and consumed during or after exercise, as well as during outdoor activities such as running and hiking or in everyday life. Peach juice is used to create a fresh and sweet flavor, and the compact stick-pack format makes it easy to carry and use.

◇Kian84, model for “Vita500 Ion Kick.” Photo courtesy of Kwangdong Pharmaceutical

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical’s electrolyte drink “Vita500 Ion Kick” recently selected webtoon artist and broadcaster Kian84 as its first brand model and held a commemorative promotion. The company plans to expand brand awareness with Kian84, who has earned support for his enjoyment of running and marathons. The “Vita500 Ion Kick Zero,” introduced this year, contains 500 mg of vitamin C and five electrolytes — sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and chlorine — while being formulated with zero calories and zero sugar. The company said it has reduced the heavy aftertaste often associated with electrolyte drinks while highlighting the refreshing taste of vitamin C and a smooth finish.

◇TEAZEN’s “Kombucha Ion.” Photo courtesy of TEAZEN

TEAZEN has introduced “Kombucha Ion,” a powdered stick electrolyte drink designed with a “K-electrolyte balance” using minerals from Jeju lava seawater. Taking into account Korean eating habits and activity levels, the product reduces sodium while blending potassium, calcium and magnesium in ratios similar to the electrolyte concentration in sweat, and it adds coconut water concentrate powder to help with hydration. It also contains 12 types of probiotics and fermented kombucha powder to support gut health. In addition, each stick contains just 15 kcal and 0 g of sugar, allowing consumers to drink it without worrying about calories.

An industry official said, "At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the introduction of a hydration break showed how perceptions of water and electrolyte replenishment have changed." The official added, "Even people who used to avoid electrolyte supplements or electrolyte drinks because of their sugar and calorie content now feel more comfortable drinking them as zero-sugar products reflecting the zero trend have become mainstream."

Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.