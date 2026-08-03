Yeogi Eottae Advances AI Search... "Easier Accommodation Choices... Smarter Personalized Recommendations"

Yeogi Eottae is introducing an accommodation search service powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), stepping up efforts to enhance its search function. The service stands out by moving beyond keyword matching to understand users' search intent and context, then recommending tailored accommodations.

According to Yeogi Eottae on the 3rd, the company has strengthened its AI search service based on its own accommodation data and about 10 million review records. When users search for "sea view," it can find "ocean view" properties, and it can also interpret abstract phrases such as "budget-friendly accommodation" to deliver results. It also supports complex searches that combine multiple conditions, such as "an accommodation in Gangneung where you can see the sea from a pine forest."

The AI search service is already showing results. Among searches that previously returned no results, 42% now produce new search results, and 32.3% of those led to actual clicks on accommodations. About one month after the service launch, one in five search users, or 20.6%, had experienced AI-based search results.

Yeogi Eottae plans to continue upgrading its AI search capabilities. It is preparing a feature that personalizes suggested search phrases in the search bar by reflecting recent search history and visit records. In the future, it also plans to apply a function that analyzes not only text but images as well to provide search results.

Jo Moon-ok, CTO at Yeogi Eottae, said, "AI search was designed to improve the search experience so that customers can find the accommodations they want more easily and accurately." She added, "We will continue to advance AI search technology so that search results can lead to actual bookings."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.