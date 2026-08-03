"Less Abdominal Pain, Better Constipation Relief"... Yoga May Help Improve Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

Photo source: Pixabay

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that Yoga may help relieve symptoms such as constipation, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), while also improving their quality of life. The researchers said further studies are still needed, but added that Yoga could be used as a non-drug treatment to complement medication.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects 5% to 10% of the global population and is characterized by recurring abdominal pain and impaired bowel control.

Researchers at the University of Milan in Italy conducted a comprehensive analysis of 10 previous studies involving patients with irritable bowel syndrome to examine how Yoga affects gastrointestinal symptoms, mental health, and quality of life. The findings were recently published in the international academic journal Comprehensive Physiology.

The analysis showed that participants who practiced Yoga consistently experienced overall symptom improvement. In particular, about 86% of participants reported relief from constipation, while 87% said their abdominal pain had decreased. About half said their diarrhea symptoms improved, and roughly 43% said their bowel habits became more regular than before.

The researchers explained that certain Yoga poses may help stimulate bowel movement. Seated twisting poses, forward bends, and Child's Pose are known to gently stimulate the abdomen and support digestion. They also noted that combining these poses with deep diaphragmatic breathing can activate the diaphragm, stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, promote digestion, and help calm the body.

The study also found benefits for mental health, not just gut health. Participants showed reduced anxiety and depression, and the researchers said these results may be linked to the gut–brain axis, through which the gut and brain influence each other. They added that the same mechanism may explain why stress can worsen diarrhea and abdominal discomfort in irritable bowel syndrome.

However, the researchers said further studies are needed to determine which Yoga poses are most effective and how often they should be practiced to maintain long-term benefits.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.