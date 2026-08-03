BLACKYAK Expands Its Climbing Stone Master Lineup, Targets Winter Outdoor Market

BLACKYAK announced on the 3rd that it is expanding its Climbing Stone Master lineup and moving to target the winter market. Climbing Stone Master is a short down jacket that combines outdoor performance with colorful design and a distinctive silhouette. This season's lineup consists of three items: the Climbing Stone Master Down Jacket, the Climbing Stone Master Light Down Jacket, and the Climbing Stone Master Light Padded Jacket.

According to BLACKYAK, the company will unveil new Climbing Stone Master products ahead of the 2026 fall and winter season and run a pre-drop promotion through Aug. 31.

Since its launch last year, Climbing Stone Master has gained popularity, especially among MZ generation consumers, with multiple sellouts and restocks. BLACKYAK expanded the product range this year to reflect changing consumer tastes. By adding lightweight items to its existing down jacket lineup, the company made the collection suitable for use from the transitional seasons through winter.

The flagship Climbing Stone Master Down Jacket uses ultra-light 7D fabric to reduce weight while improving warmth. It features an integrated hood, a bulky silhouette, and a two-way zipper, allowing for a variety of styling options. The jacket also uses Graphene material to help reduce static electricity, along with fabric treated with antibacterial technology from Sweden's Polygiene, improving comfort and wearability. It will be available in six colors: Heliodor, Taupe, Light Red, Dark Teal, and Black, among others.

The Climbing Stone Master Light Down Jacket keeps the design elements of the original Stone Master while reducing weight and increasing versatility. It can be worn on its own during the transitional seasons or layered in winter. Color options include Cloud Dancer, selected as this year's color, as well as Urban Blue, Taupe, Light Red, and Black. BLACKYAK also launched the Climbing Stone Master Light Padded Jacket, a more affordable option, broadening consumer choice.

BLACKYAK will also hold a pre-drop promotion alongside the new product launch. During the event period, customers can receive product-specific discounts and cashback benefits at the company's online store and offline shops nationwide, with savings of up to 27%.

A BLACKYAK official said, "Stone Master is a product that combines outdoor technology with trendy design and has received strong responses every season," adding, "We will expand the lineup so that a wider range of customers can experience the products."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.