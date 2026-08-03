Hanatour Launches Travel AI on KT AI Agent for Easier Trip Planning

It is now possible to design a personalized trip through conversation. Hanatour is pushing to expand travel services powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Hanatour on the 3rd, the company has applied its multi-AI agent HAI to KT Corporation's generative AI chat service app, My KT. Users can receive travel consultations and product recommendations in the chat window within My KT without installing a separate app or switching screens. The collaboration was carried out through an Agent-to-Agent Protocol (A2A), which connects AI agents between companies. While conventional AI integrations typically call a specific function and return the result, A2A allows each company's AI agent to share roles during the conversation. When KT Corporation's AI agent receives a travel-related inquiry, it passes the context of the conversation to Hanatour's H-AI. H-AI then acts as a travel-specialized AI, providing personalized answers and product recommendations. If a user asks for destination suggestions based on the characteristics of travel companions, the schedule, and the total number of travelers, it recommends suitable packages. It also adjusts recommendations when users request changes to their budget or itinerary, reflecting the earlier conversation.

Hanatour has continued to expand customer service areas using AI technology. The company verified its AI service capabilities through AWS's Partner Software Path certification, and in May it introduced its travel service on OpenAI's Apps in ChatGPT. More recently, it also linked up with ChatGPT for Kakao based on KakaoTalk, broadening access points to its AI services.

A Hanatour official said, "Through cooperation with various AI platforms, we will expand our AI agent ecosystem so customers can conveniently use travel services anytime and anywhere."

Kim Se-hyung, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.