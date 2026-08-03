Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Wins Top Grade in Acute Stroke Assessment for 11th Straight Time

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital said on the 30th that it received a Grade 1 rating in the 11th Acute Stroke Adequacy Assessment announced by the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA). With this, the hospital has earned the top grade 11 times in a row since the assessment was first introduced.

The latest evaluation covered medical institutions nationwide that treated acute stroke patients over a six-month period from October 2024 to March 2025.

Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital received high marks across major indicators, including Stroke Unit staffing and facilities, the rate of intravenous thrombolysis within 60 minutes of arrival, the rate of intra-arterial thrombectomy within 120 minutes of arrival, the rate of final treatment for subarachnoid hemorrhage within 24 hours of arrival, early rehabilitation assessment, functional assessment, and the incidence of pneumonia during hospitalization for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, "We have continued to be recognized for the specialized treatment system and medical capabilities built around the only regional cardio-cerebrovascular center in South Chungcheong Province." He added, "We will continue to do our best to protect the golden time for stroke patients and provide the best medical services so local patients can receive treatment with confidence."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.