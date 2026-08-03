Shinsegae Group to Join Frieze Seoul 2026 as Official Headline Partner, Signs Partnership Through 2030

◇ Official banner for Frieze Seoul 2026. Image provided by Shinsegae Group

Shinsegae Group will join Frieze Seoul 2026, which opens in September, as an official headline partner and continue the partnership through 2030.

Frieze Seoul is the fair launched in 2022, when the global art fair Frieze, which began in the United Kingdom in 2003, chose Seoul as its first and only venue in Asia. This year’s event will be held at COEX from Sept. 2 to 5, with more than 125 galleries from over 30 countries taking part.

The headline partner is Frieze’s top-tier official main sponsor. Beyond simple financial support, it is the most important partnership level, involving joint planning for the event’s overall brand experience and exhibition presentation. As a headline partner, Shinsegae Group plans to build a top-level partnership with Frieze Seoul and create a dedicated Shinsegae lounge so domestic and international visitors can enjoy a richer art experience. The lounge will bring together the group’s spatial planning capabilities and lifestyle content. Based on its synergy with Frieze Seoul, it will showcase Shinsegae Group’s distinctive artistic sensibility and cultural experience. Previously, LG Electronics participated as a Frieze Seoul headline partner for four consecutive years starting in 2022 and presented media art through the LG OLED Lounge.

Analysts say the background to Shinsegae Group’s partnership lies in Chairman Chung Yong-jin’s management philosophy of creating cultural spaces in everyday life where customers want to stay. Chung has long emphasized retail innovation that goes beyond simply selling products and instead focuses on capturing customers’ time and experiences. Shinsegae Group has also worked to develop shopping spaces into integrated lifestyle destinations where culture, art, dining, and entertainment come together.

Chung Yong-jin personally oversaw the entire negotiation process for this headline partnership, showing exceptional commitment. He said, "Content that offers customers new experiences is one of Shinsegae Group’s core assets and competitive strengths." He added, "Through our collaboration with Frieze Seoul, we will create a differentiated customer experience where retail and art blend naturally, and further strengthen Shinsegae’s competitiveness as a lifestyle platform."

Through this partnership, Shinsegae Group plans to create a foundation for renowned galleries, artists, collectors, and cultural institutions from Korea and abroad to actively exchange ideas in Korea. Another major reason for joining the partnership is its commitment to helping raise the international standing of Korea’s art market.

Shinsegae Group has already expanded art into everyday content across its retail and lifestyle businesses, including shopping malls, hotels, and F&B, while presenting a new retail paradigm that organically connects shopping, relaxation, and art.

Since opening Shinsegae Gallery in 1963, the first art-focused space in Korea’s retail industry, the company has continued efforts to promote the popularization of art and expand opportunities for cultural enjoyment. It has steadily broadened access to art in daily life through a range of cultural and artistic programs, including Starfield Library, an open cultural space at Starfield; the Open Art Contest, a program to discover emerging artists; and the Hidden Art Tour at Josun Hotels & Resorts. It has also supported artists’ creative work and expanded points of contact between the public and art through exhibitions, performances, contests, and artist collaborations, while contributing to the sustainable growth of the cultural and arts ecosystem.

Shinsegae Group plans to develop this Frieze Seoul headline partnership as a long-term project rather than a one-off collaboration. It will also strengthen cooperation with domestic cultural and arts institutions and expand exchanges with overseas cultural and arts networks to help raise the global profile of Korean art. Its long-term goal is to create a stronger foundation for Korean artists and galleries to connect more actively with the global market and to help Korea grow into an Asian hub for culture and the arts.

A Shinsegae Group official said, "Based on our participation as a Frieze Seoul headline partner, we plan to continue expanding a variety of initiatives that connect art with everyday life." The official added, "We will continue to set a new standard for customer experience through world-class cultural and artistic content, while also contributing to the global competitiveness of Korean culture and the arts."

Kim Sohyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.