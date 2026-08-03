"A Different Patient's Intraocular Lens Was Inserted"... Bizarre Medical Error During Cataract Surgery

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A medical error occurred at a hospital in Japan when medical staff inserted the wrong intraocular lens during cataract surgery on a woman in her 70s.

The hospital later discovered the mistake and performed another surgery. The patient is currently reported to be in good health.

According to Japanese media outlets, including Kansai Television, it was belatedly revealed that in May, during cataract surgery on a woman in her 70s at a public general hospital in Hyogo Prefecture, the surgeon mistakenly inserted an intraocular lens prepared for another patient.

After the operation, the medical staff discovered the error while preparing the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and realized that the implanted lens was not the correct product for the patient.

The hospital immediately explained the situation to the patient and carried out a second surgery to replace the lens with the correct one. The patient reportedly showed no unusual health problems or aftereffects even after the repeat procedure.

Hyogo Prefecture said its investigation found that the main causes of the accident were that another patient's intraocular lens had been left on the operating room desk and that the procedure to confirm the patient's name and lens power before surgery was not properly carried out.

The hospital plans to thoroughly review its preoperative verification procedures and medical safety system in response to the incident.

The case has also raised concern within and outside Japan's medical community, as it was an accident that could have been prevented if even basic patient identification procedures had been properly followed.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.