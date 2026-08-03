Olive Young Expands Advanced Derma... Expanding to 650 Stores Nationwide

(Photo courtesy of CJ Olive Young) CJ Olive Young is accelerating the expansion of the K-Derma market by spearheading its high-performance skincare category, 'Advanced Derma.

' Within just four months of its launch, the company is expanding customer touchpoints by increasing dedicated display areas to 650 stores nationwide and strengthening experiential content. On the 3rd, Olive Young announced that it has expanded the number of stores operating Advanced Derma to 650 across the country. Advanced Derma is a high-performance skincare category closely integrated into daily life, developed by Olive Young in collaboration with domestic pharmaceutical companies.

Olive Young, which has been discovering and nurturing K-Derma brands since 2011, introduced this category last March to meet the growing demand for high-performance skincare. The growth trend has also continued since the launch. In June of this year, Advanced Derma sales increased by more than 260% compared to April, immediately after the launch.

Foreign customers accounted for approximately 70% of sales, and it was recently reported that over 80% of users of the 'Advanced Derma Beauty Consulting' service operating at 'Beauty Mansion Seongsu' in Seongsu-dong were foreigners. To enhance professionalism and accessibility, Olive Young is conducting specialized training for employees centered on stores in global tourist districts and providing customized consulting services tailored to specific skin concerns. The company has also strengthened the consumer experience by running various promotions and experiential programs.

Offline, dedicated display areas have been expanded in global tourist districts, including 'Central Myeongdong Town,' and regions with high demand for beauty products. Currently, Advanced Derma is available in 650 stores, accounting for about half of all locations.

Experiential content is also being strengthened. Until September 30, 'Olive Young N Seongsu' is operating a pop-up store where customers can experience 16 products from representative brands such as Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Dong-A Pharmaceutical, and Rejudex.

It is conducting skin analysis and personalized product recommendations using the self-measuring device 'SkinScan,' as well as offering sample giveaway events for visiting and purchasing customers. It is also expanding its targeting of overseas customers.

Olive Young Global Mall is increasing accessibility for international consumers by running special exhibitions that bring together Advanced Derma-related products. Olive Young plans to continuously expand its operating stores and increase the number of product lines with participating pharmaceutical companies to cultivate Advanced Derma as a core skincare category.

An official stated, "We will present a new standard for high-performance daily skincare by combining planning capabilities based on customer data with the technological expertise of pharmaceutical companies," adding, "We will contribute to the growth of K-Beauty by continuously expanding categories tailored to various skin concerns and lifestyles. " By Moon Ji-yeon, lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.