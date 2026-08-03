A Woman in Her 20s Survives a Fall from the 18th Floor Thanks to Tree Branches

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 20s in China fell from the 18th floor of an apartment building after arguing with her boyfriend, but she miraculously survived.

It is believed that tree branches and a grassy area helped absorb the impact during the fall.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Zhonglan News, a 20-year-old woman identified as A, who lived in an apartment in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, had a heated argument with her boyfriend over the phone in the early hours of July 12. At one point, they even talked about breaking up.

According to her boyfriend, A was crying as she spoke, then suddenly ended the call.

Shortly after 4 a.m., A fell from the 18th floor and was rushed to the hospital.

Tests showed that she suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout her body, along with a ruptured spleen and liver, and fractures in the pelvis, sacrum, and pubic bone.

Immediately after the accident, A was unconscious and in critical condition, but she survived after intensive treatment by medical staff. She has since regained consciousness and improved to the point where she can communicate briefly, and she is reportedly preparing for a third surgery.

Police explained that A was able to survive miraculously because she first hit tree branches, which slowed her fall, and then landed in a green area of the apartment complex, which softened the impact.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.