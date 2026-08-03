Four K-Trot Stars to Take the Stage in Los Angeles for a Chuseok Show Families Can Enjoy Together

A family variety show featuring Jang Min-ho, Cheon Rok-dam, Kim Yong-pil and Na Tae-joo will donate proceeds from its photo book sales, adding meaning to the event.Year

Photo: NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW poster (provided by NomNomNomShow)

A special Chuseok stage where parents and families can laugh and enjoy themselves together will be held in Los Angeles. The Chuseok family variety show "NOM.NOM.NOM SHOW," featuring K-trot stars Jang Min-ho, Cheon Rok-dam, Na Tae-joo and Kim Yong-pil, will take place on Sept. 25-26 local time in the grand ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The performance has been designed not as a simple concert for listening to singers, but as a family-oriented variety show that combines talk, laughter and performances in one place. By blending K-trot with a luxury gala concept, it aims to present a rich stage where generations can connect and share the warmth of Chuseok.

Jang Min-ho, Cheon Rok-dam, Na Tae-joo and Kim Yong-pil will each bring their own personality and musical appeal to the stage, along with natural conversation and a range of performances. Through the show created by the four performers, the organizers hope to offer Korean American audiences a sense of home and warm comfort.

In addition to the four singers mentioned in the article, broadcaster Kim Woo-jung will join as MC and lead the show. The event will be staged as a dinner show over three performances. Organizer LV Nexus has planned the four performers as distinct characters, assigning them the "Trot Warriors" concept: Jang Min-ho as the "handsome and stylish one," Cheon Rok-dam as the "one who can do anything well," Kim Yong-pil as the "romantic and gentlemanly one," and Na Tae-joo as the "one who leaps over the runner." The format combines dinner, talk and performance rather than simply singing, and is aimed at globalizing K-trot.

A giving project will also be held to mark the performance. The singers have agreed to donate proceeds from the sale of a group photo book to Skid Row Running Club, a Los Angeles nonprofit that helps homeless people become self-reliant.

The photo book was shot at the luxury tuxedo brand Road & Taylor in Cheongdam-dong, with photography directed by UNESCO-designated photographer Ji Young-bin. The book, featuring Jang Min-ho, Cheon Rok-dam, Kim Yong-pil and Na Tae-joo, will be given as a souvenir to VIP audience members and sold in limited quantities to those in the R and S sections.

Egg Cosmetic, which operates the global K-beauty brand houry, and Korea Agricultural Corporation, which produces the domestic native potato brand Golden King Potato, are also joining the donation effort through photo book sales.

Skid Row Running Club is a nonprofit founded in 2012 by former Los Angeles Superior Court judge Craig Mitchell. It supports vulnerable members of society so they can recover, become self-reliant and begin new lives through running.

LV Nexus said, "We organized this donation project with the hope that the message of comfort and hope carried by trot music would reach beyond the stage and into the community," adding, "The singers also related to the purpose and gladly joined the effort."

The performance is expected to become a Chuseok celebration that allows Korean Americans who cannot easily visit Korea to feel the atmosphere of home. It is also meaningful because children living in Korea can give performance tickets as gifts to their parents, relatives and family members in the United States.

The donation project also reflects a desire to connect the long-standing culture of giving in the Korean American community with the performance and create a "Chuseok shared with others." The goal is for the community's steady spirit of generosity toward local communities and vulnerable groups to spread even further through this event.

Sophia Kim, a Korean American who booked tickets for the show in Los Angeles, said, "I was disappointed that I could not go to Korea this year, but I am looking forward to spending Chuseok watching the show with my parents." She added, "More than an expensive gift, time spent laughing and singing together as a family will probably be the greatest gift."

Peter Kang, a trot fan in the United States, said, "I hope a culture develops in which children in Korea give performance tickets to their parents in the United States." He added, "I hope the warm spirit of K-trot becomes a bridge that connects families across generations and borders."

Executive producer Park Seon-ju said, "Trot is music that sings of pain and longing, but in the end it delivers hope and comfort." She added, "We wanted to convey not only good songs, but also the meaning of family and giving through talk, laughter and performances."

She continued, "I hope one photo book can become a source of hope for someone to start again, and that it will be a warm memory everyone who comes to the venue can keep for a long time." She added, "I also hope the culture of giving that Korean Americans have maintained will reach even more people through this Chuseok performance."

According to the organizers, more than 70% of all seats have already been reserved, showing strong interest. Heavy booking traffic has also caused temporary delays on the website, and inquiries about attendance and ticket gifting are expected to increase as the Chuseok holiday approaches.

A performance official said, "Group attendance and ticket-gifting inquiries are coming in from Korean companies and Korean community organizations in the United States." The official added, "We also plan to operate group reservations and customized programs for companies and organizations." More details about the show can be found on the official website and by email.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.