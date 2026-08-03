Hanwha Group's Tech and Life Solutions Division Launches New Holding Company 'Hanwha M&S'... To List on the Korea Exchange Main Board on the 25th

◇ A ceremony marking the launch of Hanwha M&S Holdings held at THE PLAZA in Jung District, Seoul, on the 3rd. From left, independent directors Lee Ju-hyung, Yoon Jae-won, Lee Tae-sik, and Jo Min-ho, along with Kim

Hanwha Machinery & Service Holdings, hereinafter referred to as Hanwha M&S, held a launch ceremony at THE PLAZA in Jung District, Seoul, on the 3rd.

Hanwha M&S, the newly established holding company that brings together Hanwha Group's tech and life solutions divisions, includes Hanwha Vision, Hanwha Semitek, Hanwha Momentum, and Hanwha Robotics in the tech segment. The life segment includes Hanwha Galleria, Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, and OURHOME. Including subsidiaries, the group has a total of 57 affiliated companies, including overseas units. By the end of 2025, consolidated sales are expected to reach about 6 trillion won, while total assets are estimated at 11.3 trillion won. Hanwha Vision and Hanwha Galleria are listed on the Korea Exchange Main Board. Hanwha M&S plans to list on the Korea Exchange Main Board on the 25th of this month.

At a board meeting held on the 3rd, the three inside directors, including CEO Kim Hyeong-jo, and four independent directors, including Hanyang University professor Jo Min-ho, approved major agenda items such as the appointment of top executives, the establishment of various committees, and the adoption of internal regulations.

Kim Hyeong-jo, the first CEO of Hanwha M&S, was born in 1968 and joined Hanwha Group in 1994. He is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience spanning business strategy and plant operations. He served as CEO of Hanwha Hotels & Resorts for four years starting in 2021.

The main purpose of establishing the holding company and carrying out the spin-off is to further strengthen expertise in each business area within Hanwha Group and create synergies, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of each affiliate. A Hanwha M&S official said, "By easing the conglomerate discount, investment in and expansion of the tech and life divisions are expected to accelerate," adding, "We expect the two divisions to soon become other core affiliates within the group."

Kim Dong-sun, who was promoted to president on the 1st, also attended the ceremony and expressed his commitment to the various changes and innovations that will be driven by the holding company going forward.

Kim Hyeong-jo, CEO of Hanwha M&S, said, "We will build a new management system that maximizes expertise and transform ourselves into a strong and efficient organization," adding, "We will work so that our growth can lead to the development of the nation and society."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.