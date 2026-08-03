"I Work Abroad" — She Lied for 2 Years, Then Secretly Buried Her Husband Under a Factory Floor After Poisoning Him

Photo: NDTV

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in India has shocked the public after allegedly conspiring with her lover to poison her husband and secretly bury his body beneath a factory floor.

The woman, who was arrested two years later, is said to have deceived her family by claiming that her husband was working in Australia.

According to foreign media outlets including NDTV, Jignesh Mavadiya, who lived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, suddenly disappeared about two years ago.

When family members and acquaintances grew suspicious and asked his wife, Prithvi, about his whereabouts, she said, "He suddenly left to work in Australia and is staying there."

The case began to unravel when one of his relatives visited Australia.

The relative asked for a local contact number to meet Jignesh, but Prithvi could not give a clear explanation. The family became even more suspicious and began checking the story for themselves.

Jignesh's brother also traveled to Australia to look for him, but found no trace of him anywhere. He then returned home and filed a missing-person report with the police.

During the police investigation, Prithvi confessed to the crime and revealed where the body had been buried.

Investigators found that Prithvi and her lover had conspired to secretly mix poison into Jignesh's drink and kill him. They then moved the body to a factory, dug a pit about 3.6 meters deep, and buried him there. The floor was later covered again with cement. The two were reportedly in a relationship before marriage and continued it even after they were married.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.