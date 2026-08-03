Hoshino Resorts Risonare Guam to Differentiate Itself as a Long-Stay Resort Destination

Hoshino Resorts Risonare Guam is moving to target the long-stay resort market by introducing Guam's first beach club. Its strategy is to offer a new travel experience that goes beyond simple lodging by combining local nature, culture and cuisine.

According to Risonare Guam on the 3rd, it will open a beach club based on a private beach in Hagåtña Bay in November 2026. The beach club will be developed as a multi-purpose leisure space where visitors can enjoy Guam's local culture and activities, moving away from the traditional resort model centered on ocean views and relaxation. The core area of the beach club will be a 'beach house' located in front of the shore. It has been designed with natural wood to blend in with Guam's environment, while emphasizing a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere rather than flashy facilities.

Risonare Guam is also strengthening its food and beverage offerings. The beach club will serve snacks inspired by traditional Chamorro culture, chef-prepared finger foods, and drinks made with tropical fruits and island beverages. The concept is designed so that visitors can experience Guam's local flavors and culture while looking out at the sea.

In the evening, live performances will be held against the backdrop of the sunset, and the resort will operate 'Gupot Kanton Tasi,' a program exclusive to guests. The program is intended to let tourists experience Chamorro traditions and local hospitality firsthand. It is part of an effort to offer an 'experience-based travel' model that places greater value on local culture and hands-on activities than on simple sightseeing.

Risonare Guam said, "We will prepare so that it can become a new option for travelers visiting Guam in the second half of 2026."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.