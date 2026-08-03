"A Single Drop of Blood Could Help Diagnose Parkinson's Disease"... New Blood Test Method Developed

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Korean researchers have identified a candidate blood protein biomarker that could objectively support the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, which has relied on subjective assessment, and formally verified its reproducibility using large-scale overseas data.

A joint research team led by Kim Hyung-joon, Cheon Mu-gyeong, and Kim Do-geun of the Dementia Research Group at the Korea Brain Research Institute (KBRI, President Lee Seung-bok) and Professor Lee Ho-won of the Department of Neurology at Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital identified a blood protein biomarker that could aid the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The findings were recently published in the international journal Brain Communications in the field of brain and neuroscience.

Parkinson's disease is a representative degenerative brain disorder in which dopamine neurons gradually disappear, causing motor symptoms such as tremors, muscle rigidity, and slowed movement. It can also be accompanied by non-motor symptoms, including cognitive decline, sleep disorders, and reduced sense of smell.

At present, PD is diagnosed mainly through a patient's medical history and neurological examination. When the diagnosis is uncertain, dopamine transporter imaging and similar tests are used as supplementary tools. However, no objective blood-based diagnostic marker has yet been established, and the need for a simple, reproducible blood biomarker has continued to be raised.

The team analyzed plasma proteomes from 12 patients with PD and 15 healthy controls to identify candidate proteins, then performed absolute quantification in an independent cohort of 46 patients and 33 controls. The results showed that IL-10 and IL-17C tended to increase in patients with PD, while uPA and NTF3 tended to decrease.

IL-10 and IL-17C are proteins involved in immune and inflammatory responses, while uPA and NTF3 are associated with neuron maintenance and protection, as well as tissue remodeling. The findings support the possibility of changes in biological pathways related to immune, inflammatory, and neuroprotective functions in PD.

The team also found that analyzing multiple proteins together distinguished patients with PD from controls better than a single protein alone. In particular, the combination of IL-17C and uPA showed the highest discriminatory performance, with an AUC of 0.780.

To assess whether the results observed in the domestic patient group could be reproduced in other populations, the researchers further analyzed data from UK Biobank, a large population-based study in the United Kingdom, and the Global Neurodegeneration Proteomics Consortium (GNPC), a global consortium centered in the United States. The same patterns of change were confirmed for three proteins, including IL-17C, uPA, and NTF3, in the large overseas datasets.

However, the protein combination proposed in this study is not a finalized diagnostic test that can be used directly in clinical practice. It is a candidate biomarker that may help support the diagnosis of PD. For real-world clinical use, its discriminatory performance and cutoff values must be further validated through large-scale, multicenter, prospective studies that include patients in the early stages of the disease and those with other parkinsonian disorders.

Kim Hyung-joon of the Korea Brain Research Institute said, "This study is a translational research example that combined precise clinical data from domestic hospitals with advanced protein analysis technology and confirmed the reproducibility of key findings in independent large-scale overseas data." He added, "It is meaningful because it laid the groundwork for developing a blood test that could support clinical diagnosis in the future."

Professor Lee Ho-won of Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital said, "Based on a precisely diagnosed patient group and an independent validation cohort, we were able to confirm the actual concentration changes in the candidate proteins." He added, "We will closely examine their clinical applicability through follow-up studies that include patients with early PD and those with other parkinsonian disorders."

Meanwhile, the study was carried out with support from the Korea Brain Research Institute's core project, the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), and the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Lee Ho-won of the Department of Neurology at Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital, and researchers Choi Young-tae, Lee Shin-ryeo, Kim Hyung-joon, Cheon Mu-gyeong, and Kim Do-geun of the

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.