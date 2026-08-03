Smart Tourism Association Launches 4th Executive Team... New Chairman Lee Il-joo Says He Will "Expand Business Opportunities for Member Companies"

The Korea Smart Tourism Association is launching its 4th executive team and stepping up efforts to expand the smart tourism industry ecosystem and strengthen support for member companies. Founded in 2020, the association is a private consultative body made up of companies from a wide range of sectors, including traditional tourism firms, online travel platforms (OTAs), smart tourism solution providers, tourism content companies, mobility companies, and food and beverage businesses.

◇Lee Il-joo, new chairman of the Korea Smart Tourism Association

According to the Korea Smart Tourism Association on the 3rd, it held an extraordinary general meeting at the Citizen Academy Hall of the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) in Jongno District, Seoul, on the 13th of last month and elected Lee Il-joo, CEO of Global Alliance, as its new chairman. Lee, along with vice chairmen Kim Gyu-hyung and Lee Jong-hoon, CEO of Spatial Core, will begin a two-year term in August. The association also approved revisions to its bylaws and plans to proceed with related corporate registration and amendment procedures.

Lee said, "As the environment surrounding the tourism industry is changing rapidly, cooperation and networking among member companies are more important than ever." He added, "We will focus our capabilities on expanding external partnerships and creating more business opportunities for our members."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.