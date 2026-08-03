Preorders for Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 End Today... Can They Set a Record-Breaking Sales Milestone?

Preorders for Samsung Electronics' new foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and A New Shape Unfolds, end on the 3rd. Attention is focused on whether they can surpass the domestic preorder record of 1.04 million units set by the previous model.

According to Samsung Electronics on the 3rd, customers who purchase the 256GB model will receive a free upgrade to the 512GB model through the Double Storage benefit through today. As the preorder period neared its end, Samsung Store and mobile carrier shops nationwide saw a steady stream of customers asking about purchase benefits and product specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 have drawn strong interest, especially among people in their teens and 20s and 30s. Their appeal comes from meeting demand among younger users who take lots of photos and videos and want higher-capacity models. Improved convenience for data transfer and device connectivity with smartphones from other brands has also been cited as a factor boosting demand. The industry appears to be leaning toward the view that the Fold 8 and Flip 8 series could continue the success of the previous model. Some optimistic forecasts even suggest preorder sales could exceed the previous record of 1.04 million units, the highest ever for a foldable smartphone. Preordered units in Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z8 series will be activated in stages starting on the 4th.

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.