LG Electronics Targets Global Commercial Laundry Appliance Market, Expanding Beyond Southeast Asia to Europe and North America

LG Electronics is moving to expand its presence in the global commercial laundry appliance market. Centered on global B2B business, it plans to broaden its reach from Southeast Asia to Europe and North America.

LG Electronics said on the 3rd that it has completed deliveries of commercial washers and dryers to 630 stores operated by Trendy Wash, Thailand's second-largest laundromat franchise. The company also plans to supply additional products to more than 400 new stores opening this year. After Thailand, it is expanding cooperation with major commercial laundry appliance distributors in the Philippines, while also strengthening its local business base by opening a smart laundry store in Hanoi, Vietnam, where customers can experience its products and operating solutions firsthand.

The expansion is already showing results. Last year, LG Electronics' commercial laundry appliance sales in Southeast Asia rose about 60% from a year earlier. Sales in Thailand more than doubled, while sales in the Philippines increased by more than 50%.

LG Electronics is also stepping up efforts in Europe and North America. This month, it launched six large-capacity commercial laundry appliance models under the LG Professional brand in Europe, targeting machines with a capacity of 20 kg or more. In North America, it is expanding product supplies to commercial laundry solution providers such as CSC ServiceWorks and Wash.

LG Electronics is highlighting high-efficiency products equipped with inverter DD (Direct Drive) motors and its commercial laundry store management platform, LaundryCrew, as key competitive advantages. The company said its management solutions, which support remote control, smart diagnostics and error alerts, can improve store operating efficiency.

Im Ki-yong, head of HS B2B overseas sales at LG Electronics, said, "We will continue to expand our efforts to target the global commercial laundry market based on product competitiveness and proven management solutions."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.