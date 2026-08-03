LG Electronics ranks No. 1 in home appliance subscriptions for second straight year... "We will introduce models tailored to customer changes"

LG Electronics ranked first in the home appliance subscription category in the National Brand Competitiveness Index (NBCI) survey released by the Korea Productivity Center. The company has expanded beyond simply selling products to become a service provider that offers consultation, installation, management and after-sales service, and that strategy has also been recognized by consumers.

According to LG Electronics on the 3rd, its home appliance subscription service scored 74 points overall this year. That was above the industry average of 71 points and widened the gap with the second-place brand, which scored 68 points. The NBCI measures brand awareness, image and customer relations among more than 30,000 consumers, including both users and non-users of a brand.

The Korea Productivity Center said LG Electronics' subscription service was highly rated for building a service model that manages the entire customer journey, moving beyond a simple rental format to include consultation, delivery and installation, regular care and after-sales support.

LG Electronics is also expanding its premium home appliance subscription services. This year, it launched subscription offerings for its ultra-premium brands, Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS) and LG SIGNATURE, extending the subscription model to high-end products. Professional staff handle the entire process, from space consulting to product installation and ongoing use management.

The company has also strengthened customized care services by product. For refrigerators and induction cooktops, it offers replacement services for key parts after a certain period of use. For steam ovens, convection steam ovens and laundry appliances, it provides disassembly cleaning services to support product performance and hygiene.

In the home appliance industry, subscription services are increasingly seen as a new growth model because they reduce the burden of upfront purchases while providing ongoing care. LG Electronics plans to further strengthen its customer experience competitiveness, extending beyond product sales and centering its business on subscriptions.

Lee Seong-jin, head of LG Electronics' Korea subscription sales division, said, "We are expanding our business in a direction that goes beyond simple product sales and provides total services." He added, "We will continue to introduce new services and business models tailored to changes in customers' lives."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.