Sejong City to Unite Tourism and MICE Companies, Recruiting New Members for Sejong Tourism MICE Alliance in the Second Half

Sejong City has begun expanding its cooperation network among local companies and institutions to strengthen the competitiveness of its tourism and MICE industry.

The Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation said on the 3rd that it is recruiting new member companies for the second half of the year for the Sejong Tourism MICE Alliance, a public-private partnership aimed at revitalizing Sejong City's tourism and MICE industry.

The Sejong Tourism MICE Alliance is a council made up of tourism- and MICE-related companies and institutions that work together on joint marketing, information exchange, and business cooperation. It currently has 61 member companies in fields including convention facilities, lodging, travel, planning, and services. The recruitment is intended to expand the local tourism ecosystem and strengthen Sejong City's unique MICE competitiveness. Eligible applicants include tourism- and MICE-related companies, institutions, and organizations based in Sejong City.

Recruitment is open in three categories: policy, tourism, and MICE. The policy category is open to government agencies, local governments, public institutions, and associations related to tourism and MICE. The tourism category includes businesses in travel, lodging, food service, transportation, shopping, leisure, experiential activities, and medical tourism. The MICE category includes convention facilities, unique venues, event planning companies, and related service providers. Applications will be accepted until August 18. Applicants must check the announcement on the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation website and submit the application form by email. The foundation plans to announce the final list of members on September 3 after review.

Selected members will receive a range of benefits without paying a membership fee. These include regular networking and information sharing among members, opportunities to participate in tourism projects run by the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation, and access to joint marketing and cooperative projects in tourism and MICE.

Han Kyung-a, head of the Tourism Business Division at the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation, said, "The Sejong Tourism MICE Alliance is a cooperative platform where we grow the competitiveness of the local tourism industry together." She added, "Through the participation of diverse institutions and companies, we will build Sejong's own tourism competitiveness."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.