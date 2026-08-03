Coupang Eats Supports Sokcho Traditional Market During Vacation Season, Expands Local Food Sales Channels

◇ Nam Sang-hoon, CEO of Yes Susan at Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market. Photo courtesy of Coupang Eats

Coupang Eats is stepping up efforts to revitalize Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market in Gangwon Province during the summer vacation season.

According to Coupang Eats on the 3rd, it will run the "Our Neighborhood Real Market - Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market Promotion" through Aug. 17. The campaign was designed to connect traditional market food with delivery platforms, improve access for tourists, and expand online sales channels for market merchants. During the promotion period, Coupang Eats users can receive a 3,000 won discount coupon usable at stores in Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market. Featured items include dakgangjeong, sundae gukbap, red snow crab lunch boxes and gimbap, among the market's signature foods. Tourists visiting Sokcho during the vacation season can also easily order local dishes and enjoy them at their accommodations. Beyond a simple discount event, Coupang Eats is also supporting traditional market merchants in expanding their online sales channels. It is helping produce promotional videos for the market, take menu photos and create marketing materials for online sales operations, lowering barriers to entry.

Merchants who have gained new customers through Coupang Eats are also responding positively. Nam Sang-hoon, who runs the red snow crab lunch box specialty shop Yes Susan at Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market, said, "I was able to start online sales more easily thanks to support throughout the entire onboarding process, including professional photo shoots." He added, "Orders have steadily increased since the store opened, and sales are now up five to six times compared with the early days. It has been a major help in securing a new customer base."

Coupang Eats Service (CES) has continued its win-win support for traditional markets. In June, it worked with the National Merchants Federation to provide 200,000 eco-friendly bags to Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market. In April, it also extended by one year a promotion that waived intermediary fees for packaging services at traditional markets.

A Coupang Eats official said, "We launched this promotion so customers can feel the appeal of traditional markets in each region more closely and place orders more conveniently on Coupang Eats." The official added, "We will continue providing support from multiple angles to lower barriers for merchants facing digital transformation, while improving customer access and helping revitalize local economies."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.