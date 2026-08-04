Salt or sugar? How to enjoy soybean noodle soup as a healthy summer treat

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] As the intense heat disrupts sleep and dulls the appetite, many people naturally turn to restorative foods.

When people think of summer health foods, samgyetang usually comes to mind first. But soybean noodle soup, served with noodles in chilled, nutty soy milk, is another classic summer favorite. It is valued not only as a dish that helps cool the body, but also as one with rich nutrition and potential benefits in traditional Korean medicine.

◇A food that replenishes bodily fluids in traditional medicine

Soybeans, the main ingredient in soybean noodle soup, are often called "beef from the field" because they are rich in high-quality plant-based protein. They also contain a variety of minerals, including calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium, as well as isoflavones, lecithin and dietary fiber, all of which can help restore energy and replenish nutrients lost to the heat. In particular, isoflavones are known to help maintain cell health along with antioxidant effects, while lecithin and dietary fiber may also help improve blood cholesterol levels.

Traditional Korean medicine also regards soybeans as an ingredient well suited to summer. In Donguibogam, which is listed as a UNESCO Memory of the World, soybeans are described as a food that benefits the body and replenishes energy. In summer, sweating causes both vital energy and bodily fluids to be depleted. Soybeans are considered a food that helps restore those lost fluids and support the spleen and stomach, aiding recovery of energy.

◇Salt or sugar? Moderation is key

Among fans of soybean noodle soup, a playful debate often breaks out over whether it should be seasoned with sugar or salt. Opinions differ on whether the soy milk should be flavored with sugar or salted.

Adding salt can bring out the soybean's natural nuttiness and may help replace some sodium lost through heavy sweating in the summer. However, most Koreans already consume more sodium than the recommended daily amount, so too much salt can raise blood pressure or cause swelling. According to an analysis of the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the average daily sodium intake in Korea is 3,074 mg, about 1.5 times the recommended level. For people with hypertension, kidney disease or cardiovascular disease, it is best to minimize salt use.

Sugar, on the other hand, can reduce the soybean's raw taste and make the dish easier to eat for children or people with poor appetites thanks to its sweetness. It can also provide a temporary energy boost through glucose. But adding too much sugar raises the calorie content and can cause blood sugar to spike quickly, which may be a burden for people with diabetes, obesity or metabolic syndrome.

◇Doughnuts in soy milk? Overeating can trigger blood sugar spikes

Recently, foods that pair soy milk with different textures from soybean noodle soup have become popular. Among them, "soy milk twisted doughnuts" are also considered a food that can trigger blood sugar spikes if eaten in excess. As the name suggests, this dessert consists of freshly fried twisted doughnuts, glutinous rice doughnuts or red bean doughnuts cut up and dipped into nutty soy milk. With simple ingredients and a variety of combinations, it has become popular, especially among younger consumers.

However, twisted doughnuts made from wheat dough and deep-fried in oil are among the foods high in carbohydrates and fat. One doughnut, weighing about 65 grams, is said to contain around 260 kcal. That is roughly 40% of the calories of a typical adult meal, and it can have a negative effect on blood sugar levels and cardiovascular health.

For foods made with soy milk, it is best to use as little sugar or salt as possible. Adding cucumber, sesame seeds or nuts can improve the flavor while also offering nutritional benefits. Cucumber, in particular, is a healthy summer ingredient. With a water content of about 95%, it is a representative source of hydration that helps quench thirst and replenish fluids in the body. In traditional Korean medicine, cucumber is called "hwanggwa" or "hogwa" and has long been regarded as a food that lowers body heat, replenishes bodily fluids and relieves swelling through its diuretic effect.

Because soybean noodle soup itself is a cold dish, people who often have cold hands and feet or weak digestive function may experience bloating, stomach pain or diarrhea after eating it. In such cases, it may help to eat the soy milk at a less chilled temperature or reduce the amount consumed at one time.

Yoon Moon-sik, director of Suwon Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, said, "In summer, heat and sweating deplete both energy and bodily fluids, so it is important to eat in a way that replenishes nutrition without putting too much strain on digestion." He added, "Soybean noodle soup is a representative summer dish rich in protein and various nutrients, but it is best to enjoy it in moderate amounts and bring out the soybean's natural flavor rather than seasoning it too heavily with sugar or salt."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Yoon Moon-sik

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.