"I Thought It Was Artificial Tears, But It Was Cosmetics?"... Four Companies Receive Corrective Recommendations Over Ampoule Misidentification Risks

Source: Korea Consumer Agency

A safety incident recently occurred in which consumers put ampoule or serum cosmetics, whose containers resemble single-use artificial tears, into their eyes. In response, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Consumer Agency recommended that four sellers of products with a risk of confusion suspend sales and replace their containers.

According to the Korea Consumer Agency, a total of 21 cases were reported to the Consumer Injury Surveillance System (CISS) over the past five years, from January 2021 to June 2026, involving people who mistook other products for artificial tears and put them in their eyes. Of those, 19.0%, or four cases, involved cosmetics such as serums.

After investigating four major online platforms, the agency found that serum and ampoule cosmetics sold by four companies were packaged in containers that were difficult to distinguish from artificial tears, creating a risk of consumer confusion.

All of the companies included a warning on their packaging or sales pages stating that the products were cosmetics, not medicines. However, in individually packaged single-use units, consumers could not easily notice that information.

Following recommendations from the Korea Consumer Agency and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, three companies decided to stop producing the products, while one company responded that it plans to improve the container design.

Cosmetics contain surfactants that help ingredients mix properly, as well as preservatives that inhibit the growth of microorganisms. If such ingredients come into direct contact with the eye, they can irritate the cornea, causing burning, a foreign-body sensation, toxic conjunctivitis, and even damage to the corneal epithelium, the outermost layer that protects the eye. Eye injuries caused by chemicals vary greatly in prognosis depending on the pH and concentration of the substance, the length of contact, and how long it takes before the eye is rinsed. If cosmetics are mistaken for artificial tears and used in the eyes, they should be washed out immediately with saline or clean water. If symptoms such as a foreign-body sensation or pain persist after rinsing, prompt treatment by an ophthalmologist is necessary.

The Korea Consumer Agency urged consumers to always check the labeling on the container before use, avoid using the product in dark places, and if the product gets into the eyes during use, rinse immediately with running water and visit a hospital to consult a specialist. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety plans to push for revisions to the Cosmetics Act that would ban cosmetic containers or packaging that imitate the appearance of medicines and could harm public health.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.