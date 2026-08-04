Nationwide Heatwave Sparks Outcry... Six Tips to Prevent Heat-Related Illness

Provided by H Plus Yangji Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The number of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses is rising sharply as the intense heatwave continues day after day.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the cumulative number of heat-related illness patients reached 2,025 as of the 2nd, with 16 deaths reported under the surveillance system operating since May 15 this year. Elderly people, patients with chronic illnesses, children, and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable to the heat and require extra caution.

Heat-related illness is an acute condition caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures, which disrupts the body's ability to regulate its temperature. Many people simply assume they have been overheated and leave symptoms untreated, but in severe cases the condition can progress to heatstroke, leading to multiple organ failure or death. Prompt response is therefore critical.

Heat-related illnesses are classified by symptoms into heat cramps, heat syncope, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Heat cramps are an early stage marked by severe muscle cramps in the legs or abdomen after heavy sweating. Heat syncope refers to sudden dizziness or fainting caused by dehydration and low blood pressure. Heat exhaustion occurs when excessive sweating leads to a shortage of fluids and electrolytes, causing severe fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Body temperature is usually below 40 C, but without proper treatment it can develop into heatstroke.

The most dangerous condition is heatstroke. As body temperature rises above 40 C, the skin becomes hot and dry, and symptoms such as altered consciousness, convulsions, and coma may appear. If emergency treatment is delayed, major organs including the brain, heart, and kidneys can be damaged, putting the patient's life at risk. Prevention is the most important measure. Even if you do not feel thirsty, you should drink enough water and avoid outdoor activities between noon and 5 p.m., when the heat is strongest. When going outside, wear light-colored, breathable clothing and use a hat or parasol to avoid direct sunlight.

Park Sun-mi, a family medicine specialist at H Plus Yangji Hospital, said, "Heat-related illness is often dismissed as nothing more than being overheated, but dizziness, cold sweats, and severe fatigue can be warning signs from the body."

It is also important to use air conditioning appropriately and avoid outdoor activities or strenuous exercise after drinking alcohol. In particular, older adults and children should minimize going out during peak heat hours, and families or neighbors should check regularly on seniors living alone.

If heat-related illness is suspected, move immediately to a cool place, loosen clothing, and lower body temperature by cooling the neck, armpits, and groin with cold water or ice packs.

If the person is conscious, giving small amounts of water or an electrolyte drink can help. However, if the person is unconscious or confused, do not force them to drink. In particular, if body temperature is 40 C or higher, or if consciousness is impaired, heatstroke should be suspected and 119 emergency number should be called immediately so the patient can receive specialized treatment in an emergency room.

Adults aged 65 and older are more likely to become dehydrated because their ability to regulate body temperature declines and they do not feel thirsty as easily. People with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or kidney disease face a greater risk of worsening existing illnesses during a heatwave. Those taking diuretics and similar medications may become even more dehydrated, so extra attention to health management is needed during periods of extreme heat.

Park Sun-mi emphasized, "Anyone can develop heat-related illness in extreme heat, but older adults and people with chronic diseases are at greater risk because their ability to regulate body temperature is reduced. Heatstroke, which causes altered consciousness or a body temperature above 40 C, is a life-threatening emergency, so treatment at an emergency room through 119 emergency number should not be delayed."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

※ Heat-Related Illness Prevention Tips

- Drink water frequently, even if you do not feel thirsty.

- Avoid outdoor activities between noon and 5 p.m., when the heat is strongest.

- Wear loose, light-colored clothing and use a hat or parasol.

- Use air conditioning appropriately and get enough rest.

- Avoid outdoor activities and strenuous exercise after drinking alcohol.

- If you develop dizziness, altered consciousness, or a high fever, seek emergency medical care immediately.

Park Sun-mi, M.D.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.