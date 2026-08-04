"Take a pregnancy test to get hired"... Employment sex discrimination uncovered

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese IT company was sanctioned by authorities after requiring female job applicants to undergo pregnancy tests as part of mandatory pre-employment health screenings.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Beijing Daily, Beijing Municipality said it had uncovered several illegal hiring practices during a recent special crackdown on employment order.

Among the disclosed cases, one IT company was found to have included pregnancy tests in its pre-employment health checks while hiring 11 female employees. It also required applicants to submit a pregnancy test certificate issued within the previous three days.

Beijing authorities determined that the company's actions violated women's equal right to employment. They imposed a fine of 22,000 Chinese yuan, or about 4.6 million won, and ordered the company to immediately remove pregnancy tests from its pre-employment health screening items.

The authorities stressed that requiring women to confirm whether they are pregnant during the hiring process constitutes illegal employment discrimination.

They also warned again that companies and staffing agencies must not post discriminatory job advertisements based on ethnicity, race, gender, or religion. They added that employers must not set conditions that restrict job seekers' opportunities based on household registration, place of origin, or social status.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.