WEBTOON Launches Relay Pop-Up for Popular IPs, Starting with 'Our Guild Idol'

WEBTOON's first relay pop-up store features the IP "Our Guild Idol." Photo courtesy of WEBTOON.

WEBTOON is operating a relay pop-up store that lets fans enjoy its popular webtoon intellectual properties (IP) offline.

The pop-up store will run through December at Dopamine Station on the third floor of I'Park Mall in Yongsan, Seoul. It will showcase popular webtoon IPs one after another. The event was designed so readers can experience the stories' worlds and characters in person.

The first pop-up, based on the webtoon "Our Guild Idol," is titled "Dalmuri: Offline Guild Room" and will run from Aug. 1 to 28. It recreates the "guild room" where the characters gather, allowing fans to experience the atmosphere of the series in a real-world setting.

On site, the store will sell 44 new MD items, including plush dolls, can badges and monitor stands, along with 12 pop-up-exclusive photo cards and paperback volumes. It will also offer purchase perks, weekly events and exhibition content using fan messages, providing a range of activities for visitors.

The relay pop-up was created to expand the webtoon viewing experience into offline spaces and strengthen the connection between the works and their fandoms. Readers can enjoy the series in new ways through merchandise purchases and hands-on events, while the titles gain more opportunities to meet fans beyond the platform.

WEBTOON plans to roll out additional pop-ups featuring popular webtoon IPs such as "Tears for a Withered Flower" and "The S-Classes That I Raised." It also plans to unveil MD and experiential content tailored to each title's world-building and fandom characteristics.

Kim Shin-hyung, head of WEBTOON's IP business division, said, "Webtoon IP is content that can expand into a variety of experiences based on its appealing characters, world-building and strong fandom." He added, "We will continue to bring readers closer to the works they love and keep broadening the possibilities of webtoon IP."

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.