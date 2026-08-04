"Starting Social Media at Age 11 Delays Grades by Six Months," Shocking Study Finds

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the younger children start using social media, the more noticeably their academic performance declines. In particular, students who began using social networking services around age 11 were found to be about six months behind in some subjects by the time they were 15 or 16.

Researchers at Italy's University of Milan-Bicocca compared the age at which 5,227 Italian students first created social networking accounts with their later academic performance. They reported the findings in the international journal Nature Human Behaviour.

The team analyzed students' social networking habits along with their grades in Italian, English and math. It found that students who created accounts at ages 11 to 12 had significantly lower scores in Italian and math at ages 15 to 16 than those who first used social networking services at ages 14 to 15. The researchers said the gap was equivalent to about six months of school learning.

By contrast, there was no clear difference in English scores. The researchers suggested that because online English content is abundant, students may naturally encounter English while using social networking services, creating an informal learning effect.

The team also pointed out that social networking use at a young age can reduce learning concentration. They said habits such as repeatedly checking smartphones, excessive use of social networking services and a lack of parental supervision may have undermined classroom focus and learning ability.

The researchers said, "We found persuasive evidence that social networking use at a young age has a negative effect on academic achievement." They added, "Policies that delay use until children are cognitively mature enough to regulate the many stimuli of social networking services on their own could be helpful."

They also noted that previous studies have linked excessive social networking use to poorer sleep quality, reduced concentration and less face-to-face communication.

However, the study found no clear link between the timing of social networking use and students' overall happiness or mental well-being.

Some experts cautioned against interpreting the findings too definitively. Because the study was an observational analysis based on data from a specific point in time, it does not prove that social networking directly caused lower grades.

Experts also said it is possible that various factors, such as family environment, parents' education level, financial conditions and a student's personality, influenced both early social networking use and lower academic achievement.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.