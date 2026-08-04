KT Corporation and Yonsei University Health System to Cooperate on Advancing Medical Data with AI

KT Corporation will work with Yonsei University Health System (YUHS) to advance medical data using AI. The initiative is part of efforts to drive medical innovation and secure future competitiveness.

According to KT Corporation on the 4th, it signed a memorandum of understanding with YUHS to strengthen the foundation for using medical data and enhance the future competitiveness of healthcare in the Republic of Korea. Based on the agreement, the two sides will expand the standardization of medical data, upgrade data utilization infrastructure, study ways to apply AI-based medical services, and build a mid- to long-term cooperation framework to promote the use of medical data.

As AI technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, the value of the vast amount of medical data held by hospitals, including medical records, test results, medical images, and research data, has increased further. However, medical data often comes in diverse forms and structures, making it difficult for AI to use directly.

Leveraging its AX Platform capabilities, KT Corporation will convert medical data into digital assets that AI can analyze and use, while also building a foundation for secure utilization. It plans to help medical institutions turn their data into high-quality AI assets and accelerate the development of future healthcare service models. YUHS will draw on its real-world medical experience and expertise to present requirements for medical data use and review ways to apply it in a clinician-centered manner.

Beyond simple business cooperation, the two sides also plan to identify research projects for innovation in medical services and lead the development of the domestic medical AI ecosystem.

Kim Bong-gyun, vice president of KT Corporation and head of the Enterprise Division, said, "AI's competitiveness ultimately begins with data," and added, "Together with YUHS, we will lead the development of the Republic of Korea's medical AI ecosystem and drive innovation in medical services."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.