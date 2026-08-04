JTI Korea Unveils 'Evo Tan,' a New Stick for Ploom

JTI Korea is expanding the lineup of its sticks for the heated tobacco device Ploom. The company said it plans to broaden consumer choice and boost customer satisfaction.

On the 4th, JTI Korea launched a new product in the Evo line, called Evo Tan. The product is aimed at consumers who prefer the natural flavor of tobacco. The package uses a mocha color to maintain the Evo brand's design identity while highlighting the new product's distinctiveness. Evo also features Clean Seal and ActivBlend technologies. Clean Seal seals the bottom of the stick to help reduce tobacco residue from falling into the device. Evo Tan is available at convenience stores in Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province.

A JTI Korea official said, "We will continue to introduce products that reflect a wide range of consumer preferences."

Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.