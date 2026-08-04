Dongkook Pharmaceutical's derma brand expands into Hyundai Department Store's clean beauty edit shop 'Be CLEAN'... 'Ruoncell' follows 'Madeca Pharmacia' from last month in broadening its channels

◇Dongkook Pharmaceutical's 'Ruoncell' at the 'Be CLEAN' store in Hyundai Department Store's Mokdong branch. Photo courtesy of Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Dongkook Pharmaceutical's derma brand 'Ruoncell (LUONCELL)' has opened at Hyundai Department Store's clean beauty edit shop 'Be CLEAN' in the Mokdong branch.

Earlier, Dongkook Pharmaceutical also placed its derma repair brand 'Madeca Pharmacia' in Be CLEAN at The Hyundai Seoul and Hyundai Department Store's Mokdong branch last month.

Ruoncell is a derma vegan cosmetic brand whose name reflects the idea of delivering light (LUX) and warmth (ON) to the skin (CELL).

Be CLEAN, a wellness-based clean beauty edit shop where Ruoncell has now been introduced, is known for selecting brands under strict standards based on ingredient safety, brand philosophy and sustainability.

Products available at the Be CLEAN store include 'Cellbiome Essence,' which contains about 800 million exosomes, and 'High Lift Gel Mask,' which ranked first in the pore efficacy and effectiveness category of Hwahae's 2026 sheet mask rankings just one month after its launch. Also available are 'Dual Aqua Cream,' which uses a double-tube design to care for skin soothing and moisturizing at the same time, 'PDRN Serum,' which contains a high concentration of 10% plant-based PDRN, and 'Vita C Serum,' developed by placing active vitamin C inside plant-based capsules so it can be applied directly to the skin.

A Dongkook Pharmaceutical marketing official said, "The brand direction of Be CLEAN, which promotes clean beauty and value-based consumption, aligns with Ruoncell, and that is what made this placement possible." The official added, "With this opening giving consumers more opportunities to experience Ruoncell in person, we plan to use it as a first step and continue expanding our offline channels."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.