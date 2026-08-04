"Suddenly Dropped 100 Meters During Cruise"... 12 Injured by Turbulence on Passenger Plane

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An Air India passenger plane flying from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi, India, encountered severe turbulence on the 4th local time, causing a sudden and temporary change in altitude during flight.

Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely, and there were no serious casualties.

In a statement that day, Air India said, "Flight AI2379, which departed Phuket for Delhi, experienced a sudden altitude change due to turbulence while cruising." The plane later arrived safely at its destination, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to Indian media outlets including The Times of India (TOI), the aircraft hit by turbulence reportedly dropped about 100 meters in altitude.

The incident reportedly left 10 passengers and 2 crew members with minor injuries.

An Air India spokesperson said, "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew are the company's top priorities," adding, "We are providing all necessary support to the affected passengers and are fully cooperating with the authorities' investigation."

An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way, and the airline said it will release additional information based on the findings.

Concerns over aviation safety are also growing as a series of recent studies have found that the frequency and intensity of turbulence at high altitude are increasing worldwide due to climate change.

Aviation experts advise that, since clear-air turbulence can strike suddenly even during cruising, the most effective way to prevent injury is to keep your seat belt fastened at all times while seated.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.