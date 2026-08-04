Be Careful of Eye Injuries During Summer Water Activities and Outdoor Sports... Orbital Fractures Can Occur Even Without Symptoms

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In summer, more people enjoy water activities and various outdoor sports, which also leads to a rise in accidents involving impacts to the face or the area around the eyes. These injuries are often mistaken for minor bruises, but they may actually be orbital fractures, so caution is needed. In particular, improper first aid immediately after trauma can worsen symptoms, making early response crucial.

An orbital fracture refers to a break in the orbital wall, the bone surrounding the eyeball. The bones around the eyes are very thin, so they can fracture easily when the face is hit with blunt force.

During summer, orbital fractures can occur when someone slips during water activities and hits their face, or collides with a ball or another person while playing sports such as soccer, baseball, or tennis. Falls from bicycles or kick scooters that result in facial impact are also common, and safety accidents involving children who fall while playing at playgrounds or hit playground equipment are another major cause.

What makes orbital fractures especially concerning is that, unlike other fractures, they often cause no obvious symptoms at first and may look like a simple bruise. If the fracture is extensive, swelling immediately after the injury can make the eye appear protruded. Later, as the swelling subsides, fat tissue inside the orbit may sink downward, causing enophthalmos to appear belatedly.

In children and adolescents in particular, bones are more flexible than in adults, so a so-called trapdoor fracture, in which the fractured area opens and closes like a door and traps the eye muscles or surrounding tissue, is relatively common. Externally, there may be little swelling or bleeding, making it easy to dismiss the injury. Some patients also develop systemic symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or bradycardia, which can lead to the injury being mistaken for head trauma. If a muscle remains trapped for too long, recovery may become difficult, so extra caution is required.

An orbital fracture should be suspected if objects appear double, the eye does not move well, the face or upper lip feels numb, or swelling around the eyes suddenly develops after blowing the nose. Even if these symptoms are absent, however, anyone who has suffered a strong blow to the face should undergo an eye examination for an accurate diagnosis. The degree of visible swelling or bruising does not always match the severity of the actual fracture.

To prevent orbital fractures, it is recommended to wear protective gear appropriate for the activity. When riding a bicycle or kick scooter, a helmet should be worn. For sports such as baseball or racket games, where there is a risk of being hit in the face by a ball, protective eyewear or a face shield should be considered. At water recreation sites, where slipping accidents are common, people should avoid running around pool areas, and children should stay within the sight of a guardian.

If the eye area has been struck, it is also important to avoid improper first aid. In particular, forcefully blowing the nose should be avoided. Because the orbital wall is adjacent to the paranasal sinuses, blowing the nose after a fracture can allow air to enter the orbit and cause orbital emphysema, which can lead to sudden and severe swelling around the eye. Pressing on the eye area with the hand or massaging it to reduce bruising quickly should also be avoided. If swelling is present, cold compresses may help as long as they do not directly press on the eye.

If an orbital fracture is suspected, an eye examination and orbital CT scan are used to confirm whether a fracture is present and assess the extent of the damage. Treatment is determined based on the results. If the fracture is not extensive and the risk of double vision, eye movement disorder, or enophthalmos is low, spontaneous recovery may be expected. On the other hand, if the eye muscles are trapped in the fracture site, double vision persists, or enophthalmos is expected, surgery may be considered. Except in cases requiring emergency surgery, it is generally recommended to perform the operation within one to two weeks after swelling has subsided.

Kim Seong-ju, a specialist at the Oculoplastic Ophthalmology Center of Kim's Eye Hospital, said, "Orbital fractures can occur even when bruising or pain is not severe, and in many cases a fracture is found despite there being no major visible abnormality." He added, "After trauma, the most important thing is not to assume everything is fine based only on symptoms, but to confirm whether a fracture is present through an accurate examination."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.