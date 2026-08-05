Summer Warning for Men: Kidney Stones, for Women: Cystitis... "Watch for Side Pain and Urinary Problems"

◇Sweat-related fluid loss in summer concentrates urine, which can trigger kidney stones, a condition common in men. Hot and humid weather also encourages bacterial growth, raising the risk of urinary tract infections,

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave and hot, humid weather continue, the risk of urinary diseases in summer is rising sharply. A lack of body fluids is a major cause of kidney stones in men, while an environment that promotes bacterial growth increases the risk of urinary tract infections in women. In particular, habits such as holding in urine or drinking too little water during vacation season can worsen these conditions, making proper hydration and hygiene management essential based on gender-specific risk factors.

Lee Jang-hee, head of Urology at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, said, "Both kidney stones and cystitis are common conditions that require caution in summer, so anyone can experience symptoms." He added, "If symptoms are left untreated and a kidney stone blocks the urinary tract for a long time, kidney function may decline. In the case of cystitis, the infection can spread to the kidneys and develop into pyelonephritis, so treatment should begin as soon as symptoms appear."

◇Men with side pain and blood in the urine should suspect kidney stones

Kidney stones are formed when substances such as calcium, oxalate, and uric acid in urine crystallize and clump together, creating stones in the urinary tract, including the kidneys and ureters. Depending on where the stone is found, it is classified as a kidney stone, ureteral stone, bladder stone, or urethral stone. It occurs relatively more often in men than in women.

The most common symptom is sudden, severe pain in the side. If the stone is in the upper ureter, back and flank pain may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting. As the stone moves downward, the pain can spread to the lower abdomen, groin, testicles, or the area around the genitals. If it becomes lodged in the lower ureter near the bladder, it can irritate the bladder and cause frequent urination, urgency, and a feeling of incomplete emptying, which may be mistaken for cystitis. If the stone irritates the lining of the urinary tract, urine may appear red or brown, and microscopic blood may also be present. In severe cases, kidney function can worsen and renal failure may occur.

The key factor that raises the risk of onset in summer is dehydration. When sweating increases but fluid intake does not keep up, urine becomes more concentrated, making it easier for stone-forming substances to crystallize. In addition to dehydration, excessive intake of animal protein, calcium loss linked to increased vitamin D production, and family history can all contribute.

Treatment depends on the size and location of the stone, as well as whether there is urinary obstruction or infection. If the stone is small and likely to pass naturally, doctors use painkillers and medication that helps expel it while monitoring the condition. If natural passage is difficult, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy may be considered, which uses shock waves from outside the body to break the stone into smaller pieces so they can be passed in urine. If the stone is large and hard and cannot be treated with lithotripsy, ureteroscopy may be used to directly break it up and remove it.

◇Women who frequently feel the urge to urinate and experience stinging pain should suspect cystitis

Cystitis is a condition in which bacteria infect the urinary tract through the urethra and multiply in the bladder. The main symptoms are frequent urination without relief, along with a burning or stinging pain during urination. Sudden, hard-to-control urgency, discomfort in the lower abdomen above the pubic bone, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, and blood in the urine may also occur.

Cystitis is especially common in women. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) National Health Information Portal, one in two women will experience cystitis at least once in their lifetime. This is because women have a shorter urethra than men, and the urethral opening is closer to the anus, creating an anatomical structure that makes it easier for intestinal bacteria to reach the bladder.

Sexual activity, pregnancy, and changes in the mucosa of the urogenital tract and the normal bacterial environment after menopause can also affect the onset of the disease.

In summer especially, sweating reduces body fluid levels, which lowers urine output and lengthens the interval between urination. As a result, urine stays in the bladder longer, creating an environment where bacteria can multiply more easily. Wearing a wet swimsuit for a long time after swimming or habitually holding in urine can further strain urinary health.

Cystitis requires antibiotics to eliminate the bacterial cause of the infection. Adequate fluid intake is also necessary. Recurrence is common even after treatment, and if it occurs three or more times a year, it is classified as recurrent cystitis and requires more active management.

Lee Jang-hee advised, "If inflammation in the bladder occurs frequently, ulcers may later form in the bladder lining, and severe pain or damage to the bladder can result." He added, "It is important to prevent it from becoming chronic as much as possible. Chronic cystitis can also improve with consistent treatment, so receiving care and managing daily habits well are both important."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Lee Jang-hee, head of Urology at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, during treatment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.