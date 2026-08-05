It’s Not Just About High Prescription: The Hidden Risks of High Myopia

Myopia is a common vision problem for many people, but high myopia is a different matter. It can threaten overall eye health, not just require stronger vision correction. Today, we take a closer look at what high myopia is and why it is dangerous.

High myopia generally refers to a refractive error of -6 diopters or worse. In such cases, the eyeball becomes longer than normal, causing light to focus in front of the retina. The longer the eyeball grows, the greater the strain on the retina and the eye’s internal structures. As a result, the risk of various eye diseases rises.

Retinal detachment is one major concern. As the eyeball elongates, the retina becomes thinner and weaker, increasing the risk of tearing or detaching. Some reports say the incidence of retinal detachment in patients with extreme myopia is about 40 times higher than in the general population.

Glaucoma also requires attention. High myopia tends to be highly sensitive to changes in intraocular pressure, and the more severe the myopia, the higher the glaucoma incidence, reaching up to 3.3%. As the optic nerve weakens, symptoms such as narrowing visual fields may appear gradually.

Myopic macular degeneration is another condition that should not be overlooked. It often develops in people in their 60s and 70s, but it can also occur in younger people with high myopia. Damage to the central part of vision can cause objects to appear distorted or create dark spots in the center of the visual field.

Cataracts are also linked to high myopia. They usually occur most often in people in their 50s and 60s, but studies show that high myopia can bring the onset forward by about 5.5%. In this way, high myopia is a root cause that increases the risk of various eye diseases by driving excessive elongation of the eyeball.

Management is especially important during adolescence, when the eyeball grows rapidly. If myopia is left unchecked during this period, it is more likely to progress into high myopia, making efforts to slow its progression essential.

Excessive use of electronic devices is a major factor that accelerates myopia progression. Staring at smartphones or tablets for long periods keeps the eye muscles under constant strain as they focus on near objects, which can speed up myopia. To help prevent this, it is a good idea to follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

If high myopia is already progressing or the risk is high, specialized treatment to slow it down should be considered. Common options include Dream Lens, which temporarily reshapes the cornea during sleep, and atropine eye drops, which temporarily paralyze accommodation and physiologically suppress myopia progression. Adding regular eye exams every six months to a year can also help track progression and establish an appropriate treatment plan.

Adults may consider vision correction surgery suited to their corneal condition. Options include SMILE LASIK, SMILE Pro, and ICL lens implantation, all of which place relatively little burden on the cornea. However, severe myopia can limit the available choices, so it is important to undergo a detailed examination and consult a specialist before selecting the best option.

High myopia is more than a vision correction issue. It can have a major impact on overall eye health. With steady management from adolescence onward, it is possible to slow myopia progression and significantly reduce the risk of complications caused by high myopia.

Courtesy of Director Kim Boogi of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic

◇ Director Kim Boogi of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.