"I Thought It Was Air-Conditioning Sickness, But It Was the Flu"... A Child's High Fever Should Not Be Ignored

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It is a misconception that the flu only occurs in winter.

Influenza is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus and can be contracted year-round.

In particular, as overseas travel increases in the summer and people spend more time indoors because of the heat, flu cases can actually rise.

For that reason, a child's sudden high fever and cough should not be dismissed as simple air-conditioning sickness.

According to recent KDCA data, summer flu outpatient cases remain below the epidemic threshold, but hospitalizations rose 2.6 times in just one week.

Together with Choi Yong-jae, chairman of the Korea Children's Hospital Association and director of Uijeongbu Ttunttun Children's Hospital, we have organized a Q&A on summer flu.

- Why does summer flu occur?

▶Influenza usually peaks in fall and winter, but sporadic infections and outbreaks can also occur in summer. The risk is higher in environments such as: indoor spaces with air conditioning that remain closed for long periods; places where close contact increases, including hotels, resorts, kids cafes, performance venues, and public transportation; situations where a child's immunity drops because of sleep deprivation and fatigue while traveling; settings where children from different regions mix at summer camps, academies, or water play facilities; and cases where families go ahead with already booked travel or water activities even after a fever appears.

- How can you tell summer flu apart from air-conditioning sickness when the two are confused?

▶Influenza often comes with a sudden high fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and severe fatigue, along with symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and a runny nose.

In children, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite may also occur. Younger children may not be able to describe their symptoms clearly, so they may simply appear lethargic or irritable.

By contrast, so-called air-conditioning sickness is not a specific infectious disease diagnosis. It is a general term for various symptoms caused by factors such as temperature differences between indoors and outdoors, dry air, and poor ventilation. If a high fever persists or the child's overall condition is clearly poor, it should not be self-diagnosed as air-conditioning sickness.

During prolonged heat waves, parents may not immediately think of the flu. But if a child suddenly develops a fever of around 39 degrees Celsius, along with a cough, severe body aches, headache, and lethargy, they should not be assumed to have a summer cold or air-conditioning sickness. Instead, they should visit a medical facility to check for respiratory infections, including influenza.

- What should you do if summer flu is suspected?

▶Keeping a sick child from traveling or joining water activities is the most important preventive step, not only for the child but also for other family members and users. Even while traveling, signs that require immediate medical attention include: a sudden onset of high fever with cough or sore throat; rapid or labored breathing, or the chest pulling in with each breath; unusual lethargy, difficulty waking the child, or a change in responsiveness; poor fluid intake and reduced urination; severe headache, repeated vomiting, or seizures; blue lips or face; fever that improves and then returns with worsening cough or shortness of breath; and flu-like symptoms in infants or children in high-risk groups such as those with chronic heart or lung disease, neurological disorders, or weakened immunity.

- Are there any prevention rules for summer flu in children?

▶Children with fever or a cough should postpone travel, camps, and water activities, and anyone with symptoms should wear a mask on public transportation and in crowded indoor spaces.

Wash hands with soap for at least 30 seconds after going out and before and after meals, and cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or the sleeve when coughing. Ventilate indoor spaces regularly, even when using air conditioning. Also, do not share cups, towels, dishes, or water bottles with family or friends. Stay well hydrated and get enough sleep, and do not push ahead with activities just because a fever has temporarily come down after taking a fever reducer.

Choi Yong-jae, chairman of the Korea Children's Hospital Association and director of Uijeongbu Ttunttun Children's Hospital, said, "In summer, not only influenza but also parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and human metapneumovirus can circulate at the same time, making it difficult to identify the cause based on symptoms alone. Rather than focusing on the name of the disease, caregivers should closely monitor the child's breathing, consciousness, fluid intake, and urine output."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Chairman Choi Yong-jae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.