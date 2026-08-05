"More fat between muscles means poorer colorectal cancer prognosis"... 'Muscle quality' matters

Overall survival curves for the G1 to G4 groups

[Sportschosun] Patients preparing for cancer surgery are often advised to eat well and build up their strength. But body size alone, or even a large amount of muscle, does not fully explain a patient's prognosis.

A recent study has confirmed that intermuscular adipose tissue, or fat hidden between muscles, could serve as a new clue for predicting survival in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC).

A research team led by Professor Kang Jeong-hyeon of the Colorectal Surgery Department and Professor Lee Jae-hoon of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Gangnam Severance Hospital, Yonsei University, closely analyzed abdominal CT images of CRC patients and recently published findings in the internationally recognized radiology journal European Journal of Radiology (IF 3.9). The study showed that an IMAT model based on intermuscular adipose tissue could serve as an independent prognostic biomarker for CRC patients.

CT-based body composition analysis has recently become an important tool for predicting the prognosis of cancer patients. In particular, skeletal muscle index (SMI) and muscle radiodensity (SMD) are known to be closely linked to the prognosis of CRC patients. By contrast, there have been very few studies clarifying the prognostic significance of intermuscular adipose tissue in CRC patients.

Intermuscular Adipose Tissue, or IMAT, is fat tissue located between muscles and inside the fascia surrounding them. Although it is less familiar than subcutaneous or visceral fat, it has recently drawn attention as a new body composition marker for assessing muscle quality. The research team focused on the possibility that IMAT could become a new indicator for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients.

The team conducted a retrospective study of 1,080 stage 1 to 3 CRC patients who underwent surgery at Gangnam Severance Hospital between 2005 and 2014. Using preoperative abdominal CT images, the researchers quantitatively analyzed the area of IMAT (IMAI) and its radiodensity (IMAD), then examined their association with overall survival (OS).

The results showed a clear association between both the area and radiodensity of intermuscular adipose tissue and patients' overall survival (P<0.001). In particular, when the two indicators were combined and divided into four groups (G1 to G4), the G1 group, which had high levels of both IMAI and IMAD, showed the poorest prognosis. The other groups (G2 to G4) all had significantly better survival rates than G1.

Moreover, the IMAT model that combined IMAI and IMAD showed higher survival prediction accuracy than using either indicator alone. This suggests that the two measures can more effectively predict a patient's prognosis when used together.

Professor Kang Jeong-hyeon said, "This study suggests the possibility of using imaging-based evaluation of fat deposited between skeletal muscles before surgery to predict the prognosis of CRC patients more precisely and to help establish personalized treatment plans." He added, "In particular, this research demonstrated the superiority of a model that considers both the size and density of deposited fat. If future multicenter studies validate the findings across diverse ethnicities and body types, we expect the scope of clinical application to expand further."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professors Kang Jeong-hyeon (left) and Lee Jae-hoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.