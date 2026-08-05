Man Found Inside 7-Meter Python After Going Missing on His Way Home

Photo credit: Detik

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 30s was attacked and swallowed whole by a 7-meter python while returning home after drinking in Indonesia, in a horrifying incident.

Family members and local residents found the python with an unusually swollen abdomen, killed it, and cut it open. Inside, they discovered the man's body.

According to local media outlets including Detik, 35-year-old Hashim Rumbesi, who lived in the North Maluku Sula Islands, called his family in the early hours of July 27 local time to say he was walking home after drinking. He never returned. The family waited through the night, but when they still could not reach him, they joined residents in a search the next day. During the search, they found Hashim's personal belongings and bloodstains near a forest path, and immediately asked villagers for help.

They later found a python about 7 meters long with a greatly swollen belly near the scene. Sensing something was wrong, the residents killed the snake and cut open its stomach, where Hashim's body was found.

Local authorities believe Hashim was first bitten on the leg, then constricted and immobilized before being swallowed whole by the python. They are investigating the exact circumstances.

The North Maluku Sula Islands are known as a habitat for large pythons, and there have been recent cases of residents being attacked and killed by pythons there.

Police and local authorities urged residents to avoid traveling alone on forest paths or in sparsely populated areas at night, and to move in groups whenever possible in areas known to be wildlife habitats. They also asked people not to approach large reptiles such as pythons directly, but to report them immediately to the relevant authorities.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.